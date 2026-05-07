JVA Partners with AIM Sports Group to Elevate the Youth Volleyball Experience with AIM+

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Junior Volleyball Association (JVA), the leading organization focused solely on junior volleyball, has announced AIM Sports Group as its digital partner, and will feature the AIM+ platform at all JVA events and activities through 2028.

Together, we're giving volleyball the digital infrastructure it deserves. Share

AIM+ is a first-to-market, fully integrated digital ecosystem designed to revolutionize the youth sports experience for players, coaches, parents, fans, and recruiters – transforming how sports are experienced at the youth level.

The partnership brings AIM+’s AI technology directly to JVA member clubs and JVA's high-profile events, delivering event stats, automated highlight clips, player rankings, and custom athlete profiles complete with ‘AIM+ Score’ and verified measurables, raising the bar for every participant's volleyball experience. Every athlete on the platform builds a career-long statistical library that grows season over season, giving players, families, and coaches a single destination to track development.

“With AIM+, we’re introducing a new level of tools and technology to our members,” said Lisa Wielebnicki, JVA’s Executive Director. “AIM Sports Group’s commitment to investing in the AIM+ platform means our clubs and athletes will gain access to smarter, more impactful resources. We’re constantly searching for ways to help our members elevate their programs, and AIM+ is a big step forward.”

"Heading into this new relationship with JVA, AIM+ has already generated more than two million highlight clips and built profiles for over 30,000 athletes around the country, and that's just the beginning," said John Gallegos, Founder and CEO of AIM Sports Group. "Partnering with JVA means we're bringing that same engine to every JVA event, connecting athletes, coaches, parents, and brands through a platform with real traction and momentum. Together, we're giving volleyball the digital infrastructure it deserves."

Youth volleyball is one of the fastest-growing segments of a $50 billion youth sports industry, yet it has lacked the integrated digital infrastructure that athletes and families increasingly expect. With this partnership, JVA and AIM Sports Group are bridging that gap, making it easier for clubs to operate, athletes to be discovered, and fans to engage with the game in ways previously available only at the professional level.

"One of our primary focuses is delivering an exceptional event experience,” said Steve Bailey, Managing Director of Events and Development for JVA, “which is why we’re excited about our new partnership with AIM Sports Group and AIM+. AIM Sports Group consistently pushes the envelope, and we’re excited about the direction their platform allows our JVA events to go and grow."

"The new era of junior volleyball lives just as much online as it does on the court,” added JVA Marketing Director Katie Wells. “This gives our athletes a fresh way to be seen, along with the tools to build their own profiles and stand out as they navigate the recruiting process. AIM+ connects the real and digital sides of the game as we continue to ‘Better the Ball,’ and we’re excited to see how athletes embrace it and make it their own. They’re not just participants. They’re driving where the sport goes next."

About Junior Volleyball Association (JVA)

Junior Volleyball Association (JVA) is focused exclusively on junior volleyball and the needs of the club community. Since 2006, JVA has worked to improve the junior volleyball experience by supporting a growing network of nearly 1,800 member clubs while continuing its mission to 'Better the Ball' at every level. Built by Club Directors for Club Directors, JVA provides resources, events, education, and advocacy to help the sport grow in the right direction. Known for a more innovative and forward-thinking approach than traditional governing bodies, JVA continues to push the game forward by introducing new ideas, elevating the event experience, and creating opportunities that reflect where the sport is going, not where it’s been. Learn more at www.jvavolleyball.org or follow @jvavolleyball on all social media platforms.

About AIM Sports Group

AIM Sports Group is a fully integrated youth sports platform operating across four pillars: venues, events, technology, and media. The company operates a premier, fully tech-enabled 115,000-square-foot sports facility in Southern California. It owns and operates the largest boys' volleyball circuit (SoCal Cup) and three of the largest boys' national competitions. Its AIM+ digital platform is an AI-powered ecosystem that provides clubs, athletes, coaches, and parents with stats, highlights, rankings, and live streaming in a single destination. Learn more at aimsportsgroup.com.