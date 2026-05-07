Tech Mahindra and UKG Partner to Accelerate AI-Driven Workforce Transformation and Adoption

LOWELL, Mass. & PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, and UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, announced a partnership to help global enterprises, particularly small and mid-market organizations in North America across sectors such as IT, retail, manufacturing, and services, boost productivity, efficiency, and workforce agility. Through the partnership, Tech Mahindra will deploy the UKG® Workforce Operating Platform for its employees and expand its UKG services practice. Tech Mahindra will implement, integrate, and support the platform for these global enterprises, focusing on the rising demand for AI-driven workforce solutions.

UKG and Tech Mahindra announced a partnership to help North American organizations boost productivity, efficiency, and workforce agility. Tech Mahindra will deploy the UKG Workforce Operating Platform for its employees and expand its UKG services practice. Share

With deep expertise in digital business transformation and enterprise technology services, and a presence across 90+ countries, Tech Mahindra will further strengthen its UKG services capabilities to deliver end-to-end solutions that measurably accelerate workforce efficiency and transformation initiatives. Built on the world’s largest collection of workforce data and powered by people-first AI, the UKG Workforce Operating Platform enables organizations to actively optimize frontline operations and drive better business outcomes. The partnership is designed to give global enterprises clear advantages in navigating complex labor environments, enabling more productive, equitable, and resilient workplaces.

Sumit Kumar Popli, President - Technology, Media and Entertainment (TME) Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “As organizations navigate increasingly dynamic workforce environments, they need intelligent and scalable solutions that improve agility, enhance employee experiences, and drive stronger business outcomes. Our partnership with UKG brings together deep transformation expertise and advanced workforce innovation to help enterprises address frontline workforce challenges with greater confidence. By expanding our UKG practice, we aim to help enterprises accelerate their adoption of the UKG platform through seamless implementation and integration. At the same time, we are deploying UKG within our own organization to lead by example and drive meaningful workforce transformation at scale.”

Tech Mahindra aims to leverage its global scale and long-standing partnership with UKG to transform hire-to-retire processes while helping drive enhanced adoption and measurable return on investment for customers. The partnership is expected to further expand by harnessing UKG’s AI-led capabilities to help accelerate recruiting, enhance onboarding experiences, and improve operational accuracy, payroll integrity, talent mobility, and overall workforce health.

Jay Dettling, Chief Partner Officer, UKG, said, “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Tech Mahindra, a globally respected technology consultancy with proven enterprise delivery expertise. Tech Mahindra’s decision to both grow its UKG services capabilities and deploy our Workforce Operating Platform builds on our global momentum and growth strategy. Together, we will help organizations better support their frontline employees while driving operational excellence.”

UKG and Tech Mahindra have a nearly decade-long partnership focused on enterprise service and support. By combining UKG’s innovation in workforce management with Tech Mahindra’s global consulting strength and delivery scale, the two organizations seek to help enterprises further accelerate transformation and modernization initiatives with greater speed, precision, and confidence.

About UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2026 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com