Morningstar and PitchBook Expand Access to Trusted Investment Intelligence Through Perplexity

CHICAGO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, and PitchBook, a Morningstar company and a leading private capital market intelligence provider, today announced a new integration with Perplexity that broadens access to Morningstar and PitchBook data, research, and intelligence through Perplexity’s AI platform.

Through these Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, eligible users can incorporate Morningstar- and PitchBook-backed intelligence directly into their research workflows within Perplexity and Perplexity Computer, where they can move from questions to carrying out multi-step research tasks with trusted context. The experience pairs natural-language search with citation-based responses, drawing on the breadth of Morningstar and PitchBook’s analyst-driven investment research across public and private markets. This supports more efficient research by helping investors and financial advisors swiftly find and use trusted information in AI-enabled workflows.

“Our focus is on delivering independent, analyst‑backed intelligence in ways that align with how investors and financial professionals work today,” said Adam Wheat, head of Data & Research Solutions, chief technology officer for Direct Platform at Morningstar. “By making Morningstar and PitchBook content available in Perplexity, we’re extending the reach of our data and research while maintaining the rigor investors require to act with confidence when it matters most.”

Perplexity’s focus is accurate AI, bringing users citation-based answers and, through Perplexity Computer, the ability to complete more complex research workflows with relevant context. This aligns closely with Morningstar’s longstanding commitment to investor trust and informed decision-making. Integrating Morningstar and PitchBook intelligence into this environment helps users answer questions about investment vehicles and develop perspectives that are grounded in Morningstar’s independent research and professional-grade data they can defend and trust.

The collaboration reflects Morningstar and PitchBook’s broader AI strategy designed to reshape how investment intelligence is delivered and consumed. Key areas of focus include scaling AI alongside human expertise, embedding AI into workflows where investment decisions get made, and delivering proprietary data and intellectual property through channels clients use. Together, these efforts position Morningstar and PitchBook as the grounding source that investors and financial professionals use, supporting better-informed investment decisions while maintaining the independence and governance standards central to their approach.

“The way investment research is conducted is evolving, and the data powering it has never mattered more,” said Tom Van Buskirk, executive vice president of technology and engineering at PitchBook. “When financial professionals need a source of truth in private and public markets, they come to us. By integrating with platforms like Perplexity, we’re bringing Morningstar and PitchBook intelligence to the center of the AI tools investors already rely on.”

To learn more about PitchBook’s Premium Connector, click here. To learn more about Morningstar Direct AI Solutions, click here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $370 billion in AUMA as of March 31, 2026. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on X @MorningstarInc.

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com.

©2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

MORN-P