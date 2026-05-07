GuidePoint Security Wins 2026 CrowdStrike Americas Partner of the Year Award

MIAMI & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMER Partner Symposium -- GuidePoint Security, the cybersecurity advisor and services partner organizations rely on to protect what matters most, today announced at CrowdStrike’s Americas Partner Symposium that it was named the 2026 CrowdStrike Americas Partner of the Year. GuidePoint Security was selected for its demonstrated leadership in delivering exceptional value, expertise, and security outcomes with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform.

GuidePoint Security is our 2026 Americas Partner of the Year because of the scale, innovation, and outcomes they’re driving on the Falcon platform. Share

“This award reflects the exceptional momentum GuidePoint Security and CrowdStrike have built together, including a historic milestone as the first cybersecurity ISV partnership to surpass $1 billion in sales,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP of Partnerships at GuidePoint Security. “We’re proud to partner with CrowdStrike, which continues to redefine what it takes to stop breaches and deliver stronger security outcomes for our customers. We look forward to raising the bar even higher in the year ahead.”

CrowdStrike’s invite-only Americas Partner Symposium brings together industry-leading partners to unlock new opportunities, accelerate growth, and help customers consolidate security investments on the Falcon platform. The awards program recognizes CrowdStrike’s top partners that deliver innovation and business outcomes with the Falcon platform, exceed revenue expectations, and build successful customer relationships.

“GuidePoint Security is our 2026 Americas Partner of the Year because of the scale, innovation, and outcomes they’re driving on the Falcon platform,” said Amanda Adams, SVP, Global Alliances, CrowdStrike. “Surpassing $1 billion in sales together is a major milestone, but what truly sets GuidePoint apart is how they continue to expand what’s possible – from accelerating Marketplace adoption to operationalizing Falcon Flex and building high-impact services around Next-Gen SIEM. We’re proud to recognize their leadership and look forward to continuing to build and win together.”

To learn more about the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program, please click here. For more on the GuidePoint Security and CrowdStrike partnership, visit here.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security helps organizations overcome the most complex cybersecurity challenges, mature their security posture, minimize risk and ensure compliance. As a trusted cybersecurity advisor and partner, GuidePoint keeps people, data, and operations safe. We deliver tailored cybersecurity services and offerings that adapt and scale to safeguard the nation’s leading organizations today, while preparing them to confidently face tomorrow's cyber challenges. More than 5,600 organizations of all sizes and across every industry, and all U.S. cabinet-level agencies, rely on GuidePoint to strengthen their defenses and reduce risk. Stronger Together. Protecting What’s Next. Learn more at guidepointsecurity.com.