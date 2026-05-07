FIGS and Noah Wyle Launch Long-Term Partnership to Advocate for the Healthcare Workforce and Reduce Medical Debt

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the global leading healthcare apparel brand, today announced a long-term partnership with Noah Wyle, Emmy-award winning executive producer and actor. Together, FIGS and Wyle will work to address the most urgent challenges facing the healthcare workforce — including fair compensation, mental health support, workplace safety and administrative burden.

The partnership builds on FIGS’ advocacy efforts over the past several years, including when Wyle joined FIGS in Washington, D.C. in June 2025. Returning to Capitol Hill, Wyle will headline FIGS’ Healthcare is Human rally on May 21, 2026.

Trina Spear, CEO and Co-Founder of FIGS: “A stronger healthcare system starts with supporting the people who power it. The healthcare workforce shows up for all of us every day, but they are stuck in a system that too often treats them poorly. The solution is to listen deeply to them, learn what gets in their way, and push for practical solutions that make their work safer and fairer. Noah has spent his career having the backs of Awesome Humans everywhere, and we are beyond honored to continue this work alongside him.”

Noah Wyle: “I have been lucky to spend the majority of my career bringing healthcare professionals out of the shadows by telling their stories and trying to make them feel seen and respected. They give everything of themselves to care for others, yet don’t receive the support they deserve in return. I strongly believe that the way to solve that is through advocacy, and I am proud to work alongside FIGS to drive meaningful change for the people at the heart of our healthcare system.”

FIGS and Wyle aim to build on their accomplishments from last year’s trip to Capitol Hill. Two of their biggest policy priorities last year were the Healthcare is Human Act, a FIGS-developed tax credit of up to $6,000 per year to healthcare professionals serving in communities most impacted by staffing shortages, and the Dr. Lorna Breen Healthcare Provider Protection Act, expired legislation providing mental health programs to healthcare professionals. Following last year’s efforts, the Healthcare is Human Act has now been introduced on a bipartisan basis by Representatives Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Steven Horsford (D-NV), and the Dr. Lorna Breen Healthcare Provider Protection Act has been reauthorized.

In addition to advancing policy change, FIGS and Wyle are expanding their focus to one of the most pressing issues affecting patients and healthcare professionals alike: medical debt. Today, it is estimated that more than 100 million Americans carry medical debt. In connection with their partnership, FIGS has committed to donate $1 million over the coming years to help reduce this burden, working alongside Wyle to support those impacted by the crisis.

To learn more about FIGS’ advocacy efforts and how to support the healthcare workforce, visit advocacy.wearfigs.com.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We share stories about healthcare professionals’ experiences in ways that inspire them. We build meaningful connections within the healthcare community that we created. Above all, we seek to make an impact for our community, including by advocating for them and always having their backs.

We serve healthcare professionals both in the U.S. and internationally. We also serve healthcare institutions through our TEAMS platform.