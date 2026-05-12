Aptiv Gen 8 Radar Selected to Deliver Next-Generation Performance for Volvo Cars

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, today announced that Volvo Cars has awarded Aptiv’s Gen 8 radar platform for deployment in future cars, beginning in 2028. The platform is expected to support a range of safety and driver assistance functions as both brands continue evolving their vehicle portfolios around software‑defined architectures.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to safety - aligning Aptiv’s intelligent perception technologies with Volvo Cars’ continued mission to help protect people in and around the vehicle and move toward a future with fewer accidents and injuries on the road.

“Volvo Cars has always been guided by a belief that safety should be designed around people and real‑world driving conditions. Aptiv’s Gen 8 radar platform helps us deliver even more robust perception capabilities to our advanced driver assistance systems across increasingly complex environments and driving scenarios,” said Alwin Bakkenes, Head of Software Engineering at Volvo Cars.

Aptiv’s Gen 8 radar platform represents the company’s latest advancement in scalable, high‑resolution sensing technology. Powered by Aptiv’s proprietary antenna and silicon design, Aptiv’s Gen 8 radar delivers the class-leading performance and high-resolution sensing needed to support AI- and machine learning-powered ADAS capabilities.

“Volvo Cars’ commitment to protecting people inside and outside the vehicle has set the benchmark for automotive safety,” said Matthew Cole, Senior Vice President, Sensors & Compute. “Aptiv’s Gen 8 radar was designed with that same purpose in mind: delivering dependable, high-resolution perception that performs in a wide range of use cases and environmental conditions. We’re proud to support Volvo Cars as they continue advancing their safety ambitions across future vehicle programs.”

Designed to support next‑generation safety and automated driving features, the Aptiv Gen 8 radar platform offers:

Enhanced capability for resolving complex scenarios thanks to its superior angular measurement and discrimination capability

Improved robustness in challenging environmental conditions, such as adverse weather and complex urban scenarios

Optimized performance for multi‑sensor fusion, supporting seamless integration with camera and other perception technologies

Scalable system architecture suitable for deployment across multiple vehicle lines and global markets

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company enabling more automated, electrified, and digitalized solutions across multiple end-markets Visit aptiv.com.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.

"For life. To provide freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

In 2025, Volvo Cars sold over 710 thousand cars, with an electrified share of 46%. Volvo Cars on average employed 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).