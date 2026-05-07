UFC and Joe Hand Promotions Team Up to Offer Package of Live Combat Sports Events to Bars and Restaurants

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Joe Hand Promotions, UFC’s exclusive commercial distributor throughout the United States, today announced a new premium subscription package of live sports programming available to commercial establishments in the United States, including bars and restaurants.

The offering, entitled Championship Rounds, includes UFC’s full slate of 13 marquee Numbered Events and 30 Fight Nights; all cards from Zuffa Boxing, the new promotion led by UFC’s Dana White; UFC BJJ, the world’s new premier Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu live event series; and Power Slap, the world’s premier slap fighting organization.

Commercial subscribers will gain access to the full portfolio of UFC live content, with no need to purchase events one by one. While a single a-la-carte UFC event delivers approximately three hours of programming, the subscription provides 25+ hours of live UFC content per month, including Numbered Events, Fight Nights, and prelims. That’s nearly ten times more fight content and the best value for venues that show UFC regularly.

Beyond UFC, the monthly subscription expands the offering even further. Zuffa Boxing, UFC BJJ, and Power Slap contribute more than nine additional hours of live combat sports programming each month, ensuring continuous, live combat sports entertainment that keeps customers engaged throughout their visit.

“This new Championship Rounds package represents a significant evolution in how we deliver UFC and other combat sports events to our commercials partners and the fans who consume our content out-of-home,” said David Shaw, Executive Vice President, Head of International & Content, UFC. “By bringing together UFC, Zuffa Boxing, UFC BJJ, and Power Slap into one offering, we’re giving commercial venues a consistent, year-round pipeline of premium content that drives engagement, customers, and revenue. It’s a big win for our commercial partners and for the fans.”

The Championship Rounds combat sports package offers commercial establishments a value proposition that sets it apart from other major sports: year-round programming with no off season. UFC survey data of commercial establishments shows that UFC programming typically attracts groups of 3-5 customers who are deeply engaged during the 3+ hours of live UFC programming, with 88% of those customers returning to patronize those establishments on non-UFC nights.

“We are proud to once again team up with UFC as the exclusive commercial distributor nationwide,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. "We deliver a high-quality experience to our customers, regardless of their signal provider. This UFC package, now including live boxing, BJJ and Power Slap, is a tremendous offering, and we are excited to provide value that consistently drives traffic to commercial establishments."

With over 50 years of experience in distributing combat sports and entertainment programming, Joe Hand Promotions is the nation’s premier distributor of premium sports content to sports bars, casual-dining restaurants, casinos, military bases, and universities, including thousands of venues in the United States.

The next UFC event that Joe Hand Promotions will bring to establishments across the U.S. will be UFC® 328: CHIMAEV vs. STRICKLAND, which takes place Saturday, May 9 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The main event features an exciting middleweight championship grudge match that will see Khamzat Chimaev defend against former titleholder and current No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Joshua Van puts his title on the line against rising star and no. 3 ranked contender Tatsuro Taira. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the prelims beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT., and the early prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Sports venues, sports bars, restaurants and other locations where sports fans gather can schedule showings in their location by contacting Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263 or visit www.joehandpromotions.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 363 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Joe Hand Promotions

Founded in 1971, Joe Hand Promotions is the nation’s premier distributor of premium sports content to commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants, and casinos. JHP has been a trusted partner for decades to brands such as the UFC, WWE, DAZN, Premier Boxing Champions, and others, delivering premium viewing experiences to fans while creating value for venue owners across the country.