Jade Global and NJHA Join Forces to Provide AI-Led Digital Transformation and Enhance Patient Care

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jade Global, a leading AI-led digital transformation company, announces a strategic collaboration with the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) to deliver modern, secure, and scalable technology solutions that power hospitals’ efforts to preserve access to care and enhance the patient experience.

"By leveraging advanced data & AI capabilities, intelligent automation and seamless interoperability, our partnership empowers healthcare systems to streamline patients’ access to services and build a stronger footing." - Karan Yaramada, Jade CEO Share

Through this alliance, NJHA extends its longstanding commitment to members beyond advocacy, analytics, and advisory into hands-on technology execution. With Jade Global's expertise in implementation, integration, and managed services, members now have a single trusted source that can take them from policy guidance through to deployed, running technology solutions.

“By leveraging advanced data & AI capabilities, intelligent automation and seamless interoperability, our partnership empowers healthcare systems to streamline patients’ access to services, improve efficiency, and build a stronger footing amid a harsh fiscal climate,” said Karan Yaramada, CEO at Jade Global.

“Technology can play a meaningful role in tackling healthcare’s biggest pain points, including insurance red tape that creates access barriers for patients and costly bureaucracy in the healthcare system,” said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett. “NJHA’s partnership with Jade Global provides purposeful use of advanced technology to cut red tape, tap the power of AI, and connect systems centered around the patient to improve access and efficiency.”

Jade Global’s integrated solutions will be available to NJHA and its 400 members across key areas, including:

Revenue Cycle Management and Automation: End-to-end optimization of patient access and RCM workflows.

End-to-end optimization of patient access and RCM workflows. Data, Analytics, and Insights: Real-time reporting and performance monitoring to drive operational efficiency.

Real-time reporting and performance monitoring to drive operational efficiency. Enterprise Platforms and Interoperability: Implementation of ERP, CRM, and workflow platforms with data standards such as HL7, FHIR, and APIs.

Implementation of ERP, CRM, and workflow platforms with data standards such as HL7, FHIR, and APIs. Managed Services and Continuous Improvement: Ongoing support, optimization, and monitoring of applications, infrastructure, and workflows.

The collaboration also embeds governance, ensuring AI adoption is responsible, data security is maintained, and innovation scales without introducing operational risk.

About NJHA

NJHA is a nonprofit trade association with a membership of 400 hospitals, health systems, and post-acute care providers across the state. NJHA partners with its members to provide quality, affordable, accessible healthcare to their communities.

About Jade Global

Jade Global, a leading AI-led digital transformation company since 2003, helps enterprises become future-ready and AI-native by optimizing operations and accelerating business outcomes through scalable, technology-driven solutions.