Morse Micro Partners with DigiKey to Expand Global Access to Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions

SYDNEY & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morse Micro, the world’s leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon provider, today announced a distribution partnership with DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. The partnership expands global access to Morse Micro’s award-winning Wi-Fi HaLow products, making it easier for engineers, developers and solution providers to evaluate, prototype and build next-generation long-range, low-power wireless devices.

Through DigiKey’s global distribution platform, customers can now access a growing range of Morse Micro’s second-generation MM8108 products, helping accelerate product development across IoT, smart building, industrial, agricultural and consumer applications.

“Partnering with DigiKey is an important step in making Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow technology more accessible to developers and customers around the world,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “Customers need easy access to proven hardware alongside faster development pathways and trusted distribution. Working with DigiKey gives us another powerful route to the global engineering community and strengthens our ability to accelerate adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow across a broad range of IoT applications.”

Initially available through DigiKey are key Morse Micro products including the MM8108-MF15457 Wi-Fi HaLow transceiver module, the MM8108-EKH05-01 IoT evaluation board, the MM8108-EKH19-01 USB dongle evaluation kit, and the industry-leading MM8108-EKH01-01 / MM8108-EKH01-01-CAM development platforms, designed for out-of-the-box Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity. These platforms provide developers with flexible options for testing, prototyping and accelerating commercial product design.

“DigiKey is pleased to work with Morse Micro to bring its Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio to customers worldwide,” said Nate Witsaman, manager of new market development for DigiKey. “Morse Micro is enabling a new class of connected devices with long-range, low-power Wi-Fi, and we’re excited to help engineers access these innovative products more easily.”

The partnership reinforces Morse Micro’s commitment to expanding the global Wi-Fi HaLow ecosystem and supporting developers with production-ready hardware that simplifies the path to commercialization.

Find out more at: https://www.digikey.com.au/en/supplier-centers/morse-micro

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 17.5 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.