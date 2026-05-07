Winamp Group: Bridger Accelerates Global Expansion with New Strategic Agreements

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN), the parent company of Winamp, announces a new series of strategic agreements for Bridger, its copyright management platform, marking another major step toward comprehensive global rights coverage across strategic markets.

Following two initial waves of partnerships announced in recent weeks, Bridger continues to scale rapidly, securing additional agreements with leading collective management organizations, including SOCAN (Canada), EAU (Estonia), EMRA (United Arab Emirates), AKKA/LAA (Latvia), OSA (Czech Republic), CAPASSO (South Africa), and MusicNation (United Arab Emirates).

This new phase reflects Bridger’s transition from initial deployment to accelerated expansion, as the platform continues to broaden both the reach and density of its international rights network.

In North and Central America, the agreement with SOCAN represents a major milestone, significantly reinforcing Bridger’s collection capabilities in the region. Combined with existing agreements with BMI, MLC and SACM, this partnership further consolidates Bridger’s position across one of the world’s largest music markets.

Across Europe, the partnerships with EAU in Estonia, AKKA/LAA in Latvia and OSA in the Czech Republic deepen Bridger’s presence in the Baltic and Central European regions, contributing to a more connected and comprehensive network spanning both mechanical and performance rights.

In the Middle East, the agreements with EMRA and MusicNation in the United Arab Emirates open a new strategic corridor for growth, positioning Bridger early in a rapidly evolving market while further expanding its regional footprint.

In Africa, the agreement with CAPASSO in South Africa strengthens Bridger’s presence across emerging and high-potential music markets, while expanding its capabilities in mechanical rights collection.

With multiple agreements secured in rapid succession, Bridger continues to accelerate the expansion of its global infrastructure. Each new partnership enhances the platform’s collection capabilities and increases its attractiveness to creators and rights holders seeking a scalable and internationally connected solution. Additional agreements are already in progress and expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Each new agreement strengthens the depth and reach of our international rights management infrastructure,” commented Alexandre Saboundjian. “The work carried out over recent months is now allowing us to progressively expand our presence across strategic markets and enhance the value of our platform for creators and rights holders. Our priority remains the disciplined execution of our roadmap as we continue building a global infrastructure capable of operating at scale.”

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger’s mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Bridger - www.bridgermusic.io Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Winamp – www.winamp.com Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue—all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.