Klaviyo Expands Integration with Anthropic to Bring Agentic Marketing Workflows to Claude

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the autonomous B2C CRM, today announced an expanded integration with Anthropic to bring new agentic marketing workflows to Claude. By connecting Klaviyo’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server more broadly across Claude’s products — including Claude.ai and Claude Cowork — brands can securely access Klaviyo customer and performance data and turn it into actionable outputs such as performance reports, campaign briefs, and marketing insights.

As marketing teams manage growing volumes of customer data across channels, many still rely on manual reporting, exporting data between tools, and repetitive production work to translate insights into action. Klaviyo’s availability in the Claude Connector directory and, now, expanded integration across Claude is designed to bridge that gap - giving brands a way to ask questions about their marketing and customer data using natural language and receive outputs grounded in real business context.

New Klaviyo MCP capabilities for Claude

With the updated Klaviyo MCP Connector, new support for MCP Apps, and a Query Metric Aggregates (Metric Reporting) tool that exposes raw performance data; Claude can now pull Klaviyo reports, reason across them, and help generate ready-to-use briefs, audits, and campaign assets that teams simply review and ship. Marketers can:

Securely connect their Klaviyo accounts and enable Claude to access campaign data, flow performance, customer profiles, and other signals across the customer lifecycle

Ask Claude to generate performance summaries, identify customer segments, analyze marketing flows, or propose new campaigns — without exporting data or rebuilding dashboards in other tools

Get responses that are tied directly to what is happening in the business and grounded in real Klaviyo data and context

Turning Klaviyo data into finished work with Claude Cowork

On its own, the Klaviyo MCP server lets Claude talk to Klaviyo data conversationally; from pulling campaign reports, querying flows, looking up profiles, to surfacing insights. In Claude Cowork, that same connection becomes the backbone for fully orchestrated workflows across a marketer’s desktop environment:

Claude Cowork can pull Klaviyo data, write and format documents, generate copy, and save files to the right folders in a single unattended session.

Marketers describe an outcome (“audit my flows,” “build weekly reports,” “draft re‑engagement campaigns”), step away, and come back to finished work.

Claude Cowork offers the ability to build custom skills using the tools in Klaviyo’s MCP connector to automate manual tasks and workflows.

Claude shifts from “analyst who tells you what to do” to a teammate who actually does the work.

“Marketing teams are drowning in reporting and repetitive production work,” said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and co-CEO of Klaviyo. “We’re turning Claude into an agentic surface for Klaviyo — one that not only understands performance data, but also in minutes drafts the briefs, audits, and campaign assets that used to take hours.”

From concept to creation for customers across industries

For Klaviyo, the expanded integration reflects a broader strategy to bring trusted customer context into the AI tools brands are already adopting. Rather than requiring companies to choose a single model or platform, Klaviyo’s MCP server is designed to securely connect customer data with leading AI systems, allowing brands to analyze their marketing and business performance where they work. This model-agnostic approach helps companies adopt new AI capabilities while maintaining control of their data and the systems that power their customer experiences.

And this thinking applies to brands beyond just retail. In the hospitality sector, for example, businesses can analyze reservation or guest engagement data stored in Klaviyo and generate insights that inform marketing decisions; from identifying lapsed guests to preparing targeted re-engagement campaigns. By connecting operational signals with marketing workflows, teams can use AI to support both marketing optimization and broader business decision-making.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) is an autonomous B2C CRM that powers more valuable customer experiences. We unify a flexible, scalable data platform, intelligence that gets smarter with every interaction, and action across Marketing and Service to help businesses turn real-time customer data into personalization at scale. High-growth enterprises like Mattel, TaylorMade, Glossier, Liquid Death, Daily Harvest and more than 196,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo’s actionable infrastructure and our more than 350 integrations to deliver measurable outcomes through faster, higher-quality experiences.

Source: Klaviyo, Inc.

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