SEQSTER Partners with Astute as At-Home Care and Remote Patient Monitoring Efforts Expand to Enable Secure, Data-Driven Care

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading healthcare technology company powering the connection, collection, and orchestration layer of patient health data, today announced a strategic partnership with Astute, Inc. (“Astute”), a provider of secure infrastructure for hospitals, clinics, and home-based care, to help healthcare organizations more easily access patient data across clinical settings.

Home healthcare is one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry, with the U.S. market expected to double over the next decade as care shifts beyond traditional hospital and clinic settings into the home. As remote patient monitoring expands, organizations are under new pressure to keep data accessible, secure, and reliable. Yet expanding care beyond these traditional settings has exposed persistent challenges, including fragmented data across systems and limited real-time access. These limitations have made it harder to scale remote patient monitoring, coordinate care, and fully leverage data for both clinical and research use cases.

Together, SEQSTER’s ability to unify patient data into a single, real-time view and Astute’s infrastructure ensure that data remains consistently available across care settings, even during outages or system disruptions, without the IT investment traditionally required. This enables a range of critical use cases, from remote patient monitoring and care coordination to accelerating clinical trial enrollment, improving study execution, and generating more comprehensive real-world evidence.

“Healthcare is no longer confined to a single setting, and the data that powers it can’t be either,” said Ardy Arianpour, CEO and Co-Founder of SEQSTER. “But access alone isn’t enough. This data must also be reliable. This partnership gives healthcare organizations an end-to-end solution they can trust, ensuring a continuous, secure flow of data across every care setting, always operational and ready for AI-driven insights.”

In practice, even brief disruptions in data access can delay decisions and impact care, making infrastructure reliability just as critical as data connectivity.

“Healthcare has outgrown the systems it runs on,” said Nicholas Vassilakis, Founder and CEO of Astute. “By pairing SEQSTER’s unified data layer with Astute’s infrastructure, we keep clinical data continuously available, even when networks or cloud services don’t. That’s why we’re seeing growing demand from health systems for infrastructure built to perform under real-world conditions.”

For more information about SEQSTER, its products, or industry partnerships, please visit www.seqster.com.

About SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that connects, collects, and refines patient-consented health data across care settings into a unified, longitudinal patient view.

With 150 million patients in its regulatory-grade platform, life sciences companies can accelerate research, AI developers can train higher-quality models, and patients can gain meaningful insights to better manage their health, all from consented, standardized health data.

Founded in 2016, SEQSTER is shaping a new era in healthcare by connecting patients, data, and AI to enable faster, smarter, and more trustworthy clinical and research decisions.

Learn more: info@seqster.com | www.seqster.com

About Astute, Inc.

Astute is a healthcare infrastructure company that brings control, reliability and security to connected care, providing the foundation that holds complex care environments together as they extend beyond the hospital. Healthcare is scaling faster than the infrastructure that supports it—Astute closes that gap.

Its platform combines edge infrastructure and cloud governance to keep data protected and systems running even when networks are unreliable or conditions are less than ideal. Instead of adding another layer, Astute simplifies how connected care is deployed, managed and held accountable.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Astute works with health systems, life sciences companies and public sector partners to support modern care delivery across hospital, home and remote settings.