New Sharper Image x Foster Grant Collection Brings Tech to Your Temples

SMITHFIELD, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foster Grant, one of the world’s leading over-the-counter eyewear brands, has partnered with Sharper Image, an iconic brand known for merging innovative designs into everyday use items, to create a range of feature-rich eyewear. Designed to solve modern problems for modern consumers, the collection features four new reading glasses with cutting-edge features and seamless tech integration.

The new collection centers the innovation and functionality that has made Sharper Image a trusted leader in the home and health space. Combined with Foster Grant’s expertise as an innovator in the eyewear space, the collaborative new styles were designed to streamline everyday life for consumers and meet the growing demand for tech-forward products.

“As a brand, we are always exploring new ways to push the limits of eyewear and meet the needs of the current moment, and we saw the same values reflected in Sharper Image,” said Mark Flanagan, Director of Design, Foster Grant. “We combined Foster Grant’s expertise in the eyewear space with the decades of experience that Sharper Image has in integrating technology into everyday life. We thoughtfully considered our customers who purchase readers, and launched new styles that use technology and design to streamline everyday life.”

“Sharper Image is always looking for new ways to elevate the lives of our consumers, and collaborating with Foster Grant on this range of eyewear was the perfect opportunity to bring a different kind of functionality and style to our base,” said Janet Keane, Vice President, Licensing, ThreeSixty Group. “We are excited to debut the new line of Sharper Image x Foster Grant readers and look forward to improving our consumers’ day-to-day in a stylish way.”

The Sharper Image x Foster Grant collection includes four new styles that will be available at FosterGrant.com, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, and select retailers in Canada and Mexico.

Reader with Flashlight Case: These slim reading glasses come with an efficiently designed, protective hard case that includes a built-in flashlight. The compact flashlight is perfect for reading in low lighting.

These slim reading glasses come with an efficiently designed, protective hard case that includes a built-in flashlight. The compact flashlight is perfect for reading in low lighting. Reader with Magnetic Sun Clip: Consumers can get double their value with sleek, clip-on sunglasses. A quick-and-easy magnetic design makes it easy to switch from readers to polarized shades while on the go.

Consumers can get double their value with sleek, clip-on sunglasses. A quick-and-easy magnetic design makes it easy to switch from readers to polarized shades while on the go. Compact Reader: These slim foldable readers come with an innovative, ultra-thin hard case. The glasses snap into the case for added security, making these glasses easy to carry and great for travel.

These slim foldable readers come with an innovative, ultra-thin hard case. The glasses snap into the case for added security, making these glasses easy to carry and great for travel. Tech Reader: Designed to tie back to the Sharper Image philosophy, these stylish frames incorporate contemporary design with an emphasis on material and innovative frame features. Memory metal and flex stainless steel elements ensure fit and comfort to wearers.

The collection will be available nationwide and online at FosterGrant.com. Prices range from $24.99 to $37.99.

About Foster Grant

Foster Grant, one of the world’s leading over-the-counter eyewear brands, helps consumers celebrate their originality and style. Featuring stylish, innovative non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses and optical frames, Foster Grant appeals to consumers of all ages to help them care for their eyes. FGX International dba Foster Grant, an EssilorLuxottica company, is a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands, licenses and ecommerce channels. For more information, visit fgxi.com.

About Sharper Image

Sharper Image reimagines the future. Founded in 1977, the iconic brand develops everyday products that perform in extraordinary ways to help enrich your lifestyle. Sharper Image goes beyond innovation to the place where timeless design meets smart functionality, and leading-edge technology meets ease-of-use across a product range that includes technology, health, wellness, home, and toys.