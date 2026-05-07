Greater Sum Ventures Announces Majority Investment in Tapin2, Which Joins MyVenue in an Expanded Point-of-Sale Technology Platform

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) today announced a majority investment in Tapin2, a leading provider of self-service, suite catering and mobile ordering technology for sports and entertainment venues. The transaction marks GSV’s second major investment in the live venue technology space, following its majority investment in MyVenue, the cloud-native point-of-sale platform, one year ago.

Tapin2 and MyVenue are used in over 70% of MLB and NFL stadiums, reflecting a shared, relentless focus on helping venues deliver incredible guest experiences. Together the brands offer the most complete, modern, and open technology stack in the market. Share

“Incredibly, these combined solutions are used in over 70% of MLB and NFL stadiums, reflecting a shared, relentless focus on helping venues deliver incredible guest experiences. Together our brands offer the most complete, modern, and open technology stack in the market,” said Tim Stollznow, Chief Executive Officer of MyVenue. “GSV has been an exceptional partner over the past year, and their continued conviction in this space provides the perfect platform to accelerate innovation for our customers.”

This acquisition reflects GSV’s confidence in venue technology as one of the most attractive end markets in vertical software, underpinned by sustained investment in sports and entertainment, growing demand for digital fan experiences, and a clear customer preference for integrated, mission-critical platforms.

“Venue technology is a compelling investment play, anchored by world-class operators and a real need for modern, reliable software at the point of guest engagement,” said Ross Croley, CEO and Founder of Greater Sum Ventures. “Our additional investment in Tapin2, alongside MyVenue, reflects our continued belief in the sector. Bringing these two leading brands together creates a complete partner for venues, and the capability to support their most critical operations today and in the future.”

Tony Christopoulos, Co-Founder and CTO of Tapin2, added, “From day one, Tapin2 has been built around people and products that serve this industry, not just technology for technology’s sake. Every feature is shaped by the operators, partners, and venues we work alongside. Joining forces with MyVenue, with the support of GSV, lets us double down on what we do best: building industry-focused products with the best people in the business, on behalf of the customers who count on us every day.”

The combined organization will continue to operate the existing brands, with expanded opportunities for collaboration on product, go-to-market, and customer success. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Tapin2

Tapin2 is a software solutions provider that enables mobile ordering and self-ordering in stadiums, arenas, event venues, and other high-volume locations. Built on a highly scalable and customizable platform, Tapin2’s solutions are designed to help venue operators increase sales, improve staff efficiency, and enhance the customer experience. The company works closely with traditional point of sale providers and concessionaires and extends their reach to provide faster, more efficient service to consumers in high-density, high-volume environments. To learn more, visit tapin2.co.

About MyVenue

MyVenue is an award-winning POS solution for sports, entertainment, and hospitality venues. Its hardware-agnostic POS software supports handheld, tablet, terminal, frictionless, and kiosk devices across concession, premium, hawking, self-service, in-seat, suites, and retail locations. The comprehensive solution also features mobile ordering, suite catering, and a browser-accessed back office featuring real-time dashboards, reports, and inventory control. To learn more, visit myvenue.com.

About Greater Sum Ventures

Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) is an entrepreneurial family office that invests its own capital in middle market software and tech-enabled services companies. With entrepreneurial roots and strong operational and investing experience, GSV works with select independent co-investing partners to build platforms of technology companies that revolutionize the industries they serve. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, GSV provides access to capital and operational support to midmarket technology firms all over the world. To learn more, visit GreaterSumVentures.com.