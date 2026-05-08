Coolibar and Skin Cancer Survivor and Advocate, Dayanara Torres, Redefine Life in the Sun for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coolibar, the world’s leading UPF 50+ sun protection apparel brand, is continuing its partnership with skin cancer survivor and advocate Dayanara Torres and the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) for Skin Cancer Awareness Month this May. The 2026 campaign brings a more intimate and elevated creative direction to Coolibar’s sun safety message, using emotional storytelling to encourage prevention, protection, and early detection. Together, the partners aim to reach communities that may not recognize their vulnerability to melanoma, one of the most serious forms of skin cancer.

“I wasn’t someone who spent much time in the sun. I wasn’t outdoors all the time and I still got stage-three melanoma. That was my wake up call, and now it’s my mission." — Dayanara Torres, Former Miss Universe, Skin Cancer Survivor & Coolibar Ambassador Share

Launched on Melanoma Monday, Coolibar’s 2026 campaign centers on Torres in a refined and sensorial narrative that frames sun protection as an act of care, beauty, and awareness. Rooted in themes of intimacy, expansion, and liberation, the campaign reflects a more personal conversation around living fully under the sun while protecting the skin every day.

Born in Puerto Rico, Dayanara Torres is a former Miss Universe, actress, television host, radio personality, and stage-three melanoma survivor. Her advocacy continues to play a central role in the campaign’s mission to educate people of all skin tones and skin types about the importance of sun protection and regular screenings. ““I wasn’t someone who spent much time in the sun. I wasn’t lying on the beach, I wasn’t outdoors all the time, and I still got stage-three melanoma. That was my wake-up call, and now it’s my mission. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone. Protect your skin every single day and check it regularly. Those two simple habits can change everything, they might even save your life,” said Torres. Her experience reinforces the need for daily prevention and timely intervention, especially in communities where melanoma risk is often misunderstood or overlooked.

As the #1 sun protection brand recommended by dermatologists, Coolibar continues to pair technical performance with polished, wearable design. Its UPF 50+ apparel is made with lightweight, breathable fabrics engineered for lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays. From swim and resort wear to everyday essentials, Coolibar creates clothing that allows people to move through life with comfort, confidence, and sun safe style.

Coolibar’s commitment to melanoma awareness extends beyond this campaign. In 2026, the brand continues its partnership with the MRF and is focused on broader efforts to support prevention, education, and advocacy through dynamic storytelling with leading Dermatologists and melanoma survivors. These initiatives reflect a shared goal: helping more people understand their risk, protect their skin, and seek early detection.

About Coolibar

Founded by outdoor enthusiasts over 25 years ago, Coolibar is the first sun protection clothing brand to receive The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation. The company pioneers high-quality sun-safe apparel for every occasion, blending elegant design and technical innovation to empower individuals worldwide to live boldly under the sun while staying protected. Learn more at www.coolibar.com. For access to Coolibar’s press kit and campaign assets please reach out to the contact below.

Stay sun-safe and stylish with Coolibar’s technically advanced UPF 50+ clothing. Together, we can drive awareness, prevent skin cancer, and create a healthier, sun-protected future for all.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF’s website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.