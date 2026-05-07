Uber Eats and Ulta Beauty Team Up to Deliver Beauty Essentials Nationwide, Expanding On-Demand Access to Both Prestige and Mass Favorites

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S., today announced the addition of more than 1,500 Ulta Beauty stores to the Uber Eats marketplace. Just in time for Mother’s Day, customers across the U.S. can now shop an expansive assortment of beauty and wellness products—including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, tools & devices and much more—for on-demand or scheduled delivery, giving customers more ways to find the perfect gift or restock everyday favorites.

With the addition of Ulta Beauty, Uber Eats continues to grow its beauty and retail selection, offering customers access to a wide range of products across categories and price points. From accessible essentials to coveted prestige brands, consumers can now browse thousands of products from more than 600 brands across Ulta Beauty’s assortment, all within the Uber Eats app for convenient, same-day delivery.

As always, Uber One members can also enjoy $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders and other exclusive savings.†

“At Ulta Beauty, we’re focused on creating seamless, flexible ways for our guests to discover and shop the brands they love – whenever and wherever they need them,” said Jodi Williams, Vice President of eCommerce at Ulta Beauty. “Partnering with Uber Eats allows us to extend our omnichannel experience, bringing our differentiated assortment of beauty and wellness products directly to our guests’ doors with speed and convenience – whether they’re planning ahead or need something in the moment.”

The partnership reflects Uber Eats’ continued momentum in expanding beyond food delivery into everyday retail categories, including beauty, electronics, home improvement, and more. By adding Ulta Beauty’s nationwide footprint, Uber Eats is further strengthening its marketplace with greater selection and accessibility for customers across the country.

“Consumers today are looking for both variety and flexibility when it comes to shopping for beauty products,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber in North America. “Our partnership with Ulta Beauty makes it easier for customers to discover and shop a wide range of beauty products, all delivered directly to their door—whether they need to refill their skincare essentials, shop for their mom’s favorite perfume for a last-minute gift, or any of the moments in between.”

How it Works

Getting your favorite beauty products delivered from Ulta Beauty through Uber Eats is simple:

Open the Uber Eats app and tap into the “Retail” or “Beauty” category. Select your nearest Ulta Beauty location and browse a wide assortment of makeup, skincare, and more. Add items to your cart, choose your delivery time and place your order. Track your delivery in real time.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to approximately 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through a joint venture in Mexico, a franchise in the Middle East, and its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

† Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details.