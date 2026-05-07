MapQuest and iHeartRadio Launch First-Ever Audio Integration on MapQuest.com

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MapQuest, the trusted navigation platform used by tens of millions of people each month, and iHeartRadio, the leading audio company in the United States, today announced a new partnership that brings live iHeartRadio streaming directly to MapQuest.com, marking the first-ever audio integration in the platform’s history.

iHeartRadio brings the country's most popular stations directly into the MapQuest experience, giving our users live entertainment alongside the navigation they already trust. Share

The integration allows MapQuest users to listen to live iHeartRadio stations while navigating. Users on MapQuest.com will now see a “Live Radio” button in the top-right corner of the map, seamlessly pairing real-time directions with industry-leading audio content. Mobile app integration is planned for a future phase.

The partnership delivers scale and value for both brands. Through the partnership, MapQuest will leverage iHeartMedia’s expansive multi-platform audio network – including broadcast radio, podcasts, and events – to accelerate brand awareness and reach new audiences nationwide.

“The open road and great audio have always gone together, which is why this partnership made so much sense,” said Doug Berger, General Manager of MapQuest. “iHeartRadio brings the country's most popular stations directly into the MapQuest experience, giving our users live entertainment alongside the navigation they already trust. It's a simple, meaningful upgrade and an exciting first for MapQuest.”

“This partnership puts iHeart’s live radio in front of MapQuest’s millions of monthly users, giving consumers more of the content they seek,” said Michael Biondo, President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for iHeartMedia. “It’s a simple, intuitive way to extend our reach and enhance how people experience audio on the go.”

The integration allows iHeartRadio stations to complement MapQuest’s trusted navigation and mapping content, enhancing the overall user experience by combining real-time directions with live audio entertainment and information.

About MapQuest

MapQuest is one of the most recognized names in digital navigation, helping tens of millions of people every month find their way across the United States and around the world. Launched in 1996, MapQuest pioneered online mapping and turn-by-turn directions, and continues to deliver trusted maps, routing, and local discovery through MapQuest.com and the MapQuest mobile app. Beyond consumer navigation, the MapQuest Platform offers a developer-grade suite of geocoding, routing, and mapping APIs that power location experiences for businesses across logistics, real estate, retail, and SaaS, and the company's RoadWarrior product serves last-mile delivery drivers with multi-stop route optimization. MapQuest is operated by System1, Inc. [NYSE: SST]. Visit MapQuest.com to learn more.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.