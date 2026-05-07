Spire Global Establishes Satellite Manufacturing Facility in Munich to Support Sovereign Space-Based Intelligence Capabilities

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of satellite data, analytics and intelligence, today announced it has established a satellite manufacturing facility in Munich, Germany. The new site establishes sovereign, in-country manufacturing of small satellites and strengthens Germany’s ability to deploy and operate space-based intelligence capabilities.

The facility will initially host the development of the satellites used for in-orbit demonstration of the EURIALO project. The project is supported by the European Space Agency’s Space Systems for Safety & Security (4S) part of the Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) Programme. The initiative aims to advance GNSS-independent aircraft geolocation capabilities by leveraging a multi-satellite architecture to detect and process radio frequency emissions directly from aircraft, enabling independent positioning and tracking without reliance on traditional navigation systems, as a major contribution to the future European CNS infrastructure. This approach represents a foundational step toward next-generation radio frequency (RF) geolocation and space-based signal intelligence capabilities.

Beyond EURIALO, the facility aims to provide the industrial foundation for rapidly deployable satellite missions aligned with evolving national security requirements. Designed for end-to-end satellite manufacturing, including integration, testing, and mission-specific payload development—the site features an ISO-certified clean room and vertically integrated infrastructure, with the capacity to produce up to 100 satellites per year.

Spire’s Munich presence reflects its commitment to strengthening Europe’s technological sovereignty. As demand for sovereign space capabilities accelerates, the facility positions Spire to support Germany’s domestic space infrastructure while addressing critical gaps in space-based intelligence, including capabilities relevant to the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) such as space reconnaissance and RF geolocation and monitoring.

“The opening of our Munich facility marks an important step in strengthening sovereign space capabilities in Germany,” said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global. “By combining satellite manufacturing with Spire’s proven RF geolocation capabilities, we are enabling a new class of responsive space-based intelligence systems that can be integrated into national and European security frameworks while expanding our industrial footprint to support the growing demand for space-based intelligence solutions.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.

About ESA’s Space Systems for Safety & Security (4S) programme

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe's gateway to space, mobilising and coordinating financial and intellectual resources of its Member States to conduct space programmes and activities. The Space Systems for Safety & Security (4S) strategic programme is part of the ESA Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES). It develops innovative secure satellite communication systems, integrating them with terrestrial networks where relevant. These systems aim to enhance the safety, resilience, and security of our critical infrastructures and applications, including transportation across land, air and sea.

The 4S programme aims to support European and national institutions and public bodies in building satellite communications tailored to their needs, while also maintaining Europe’s position at the forefront of the global secure communications market. By fostering growth in this domain, the initiative contributes to creating a safer and more resilient society in Europe and beyond.

Learn more at https://connectivity.esa.int/artes-4-0-programme-overview/safety-security

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including information regarding management’s view of Spire’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, and the opportunity we see in our industry, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Spire to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents Spire files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, Spire’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Spire’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Spire cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Spire expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.