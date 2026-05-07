UAE Regulator And Archer Move To Streamlined Approach for Certifying Midnight in the UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has transitioned Archer’s Midnight aircraft into a Restricted Type Certificate (RTC) program, advancing the regulatory path for the aircraft's entry into service in the UAE.

Archer is the first eVTOL manufacturer to transition to an RTC certification track with the GCAA, utilizing an airworthiness pathway aligned with international aviation frameworks.

The RTC program provides an established pathway for Archer to begin limited commercial operations. It also ensures that Midnight is developed under a regulatory baseline that supports long-term commercial viability within the UAE.

This milestone follows several years of technical collaboration between the GCAA and Archer, including multiple on-site inspections by experts at Archer’s headquarters and flight test facilities in the U.S., as well as in-country flights with Midnight. It was supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as part of its commitment to establishing Abu Dhabi as a global leader in the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster.

A cornerstone of this advanced regulatory phase is initiating a GCAA Design Organization Approval (DOA) and Production Organization Approval (POA). These designations signify a high degree of trust in Archer’s engineering and safety management systems.

“The GCAA is committed to safely integrating innovative aviation technologies into the UAE airspace,” said Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director General, Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at GCAA.

Through this program, Archer and the GCAA have made progress across eight workstreams critical to commercial readiness, including aircraft certification, operations, maintenance, flight crew training, airspace, vertiports, security, and oversight.

Midnight is planned to enter service in Abu Dhabi with Abu Dhabi Aviation, Archer’s local operating partner and one of the region’s leading aviation companies.

Mahmood Al Hameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation, said, "This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi Aviation’s confidence in the UAE’s aviation ecosystem and Abu Dhabi’s readiness to embrace practical innovation. It reinforces our commitment to supporting the safe and responsible rollout of advanced air mobility systems, unlocking new opportunities for connectivity, operational efficiency, and sustainable economic growth across the Emirate.”

Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer, said, “The UAE has been one of the most forward-leaning markets in the world for advanced aviation, and the GCAA has been a strong, collaborative partner throughout this process. Advancing Midnight into this RTC program is a major step toward bringing electric air taxis to the UAE.”

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About the GCAA

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) was established in 1996 as the national regulatory authority for civil aviation in the United Arab Emirates. Its mission is to oversee and develop the civil aviation sector in line with the highest standards of safety, security, and sustainability.

Source: Archer Aviation

Text: ArcherIR