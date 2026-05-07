-

UAE Regulator And Archer Move To Streamlined Approach for Certifying Midnight in the UAE

  • The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Archer have agreed to moved to move Midnight into a Restricted Type Certificate (RTC) program approach
  • The RTC program is an established, streamlined approach to launch initial air taxi operations in the UAE
original Archer’s Midnight aircraft flying in the UAE

Archer’s Midnight aircraft flying in the UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has transitioned Archer’s Midnight aircraft into a Restricted Type Certificate (RTC) program, advancing the regulatory path for the aircraft's entry into service in the UAE.

Archer is the first eVTOL manufacturer to transition to an RTC certification track with the GCAA, utilizing an airworthiness pathway aligned with international aviation frameworks.

The RTC program provides an established pathway for Archer to begin limited commercial operations. It also ensures that Midnight is developed under a regulatory baseline that supports long-term commercial viability within the UAE.

This milestone follows several years of technical collaboration between the GCAA and Archer, including multiple on-site inspections by experts at Archer’s headquarters and flight test facilities in the U.S., as well as in-country flights with Midnight. It was supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as part of its commitment to establishing Abu Dhabi as a global leader in the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster.

A cornerstone of this advanced regulatory phase is initiating a GCAA Design Organization Approval (DOA) and Production Organization Approval (POA). These designations signify a high degree of trust in Archer’s engineering and safety management systems.

“The GCAA is committed to safely integrating innovative aviation technologies into the UAE airspace,” said Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director General, Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at GCAA.

Through this program, Archer and the GCAA have made progress across eight workstreams critical to commercial readiness, including aircraft certification, operations, maintenance, flight crew training, airspace, vertiports, security, and oversight.

Midnight is planned to enter service in Abu Dhabi with Abu Dhabi Aviation, Archer’s local operating partner and one of the region’s leading aviation companies.

Mahmood Al Hameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation, said, "This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi Aviation’s confidence in the UAE’s aviation ecosystem and Abu Dhabi’s readiness to embrace practical innovation. It reinforces our commitment to supporting the safe and responsible rollout of advanced air mobility systems, unlocking new opportunities for connectivity, operational efficiency, and sustainable economic growth across the Emirate.”

Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer, said, “The UAE has been one of the most forward-leaning markets in the world for advanced aviation, and the GCAA has been a strong, collaborative partner throughout this process. Advancing Midnight into this RTC program is a major step toward bringing electric air taxis to the UAE.”

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About the GCAA

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) was established in 1996 as the national regulatory authority for civil aviation in the United Arab Emirates. Its mission is to oversee and develop the civil aviation sector in line with the highest standards of safety, security, and sustainability.

Source: Archer Aviation
Text: ArcherIR

Contacts

Archer Media Contacts
The Brand Amp - archer@thebrandamp.com

Industry:

Archer Aviation

NYSE:ACHR
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$ACHR
Hashtags
#Archer
#ArcherAviation
#eVTOL

Contacts

Archer Media Contacts
The Brand Amp - archer@thebrandamp.com

Social Media Profiles
Archer Facebook
Archer Instagram
Archer LinkedIn
Archer X Channel
Archer YouTube
More News From Archer Aviation

Archer To Report First Quarter 2026 Operating Update and Financial Results on May 11, 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) will report its first quarter 2026 operating update and financial results after market close on Monday, May 11, 2026. The company will host a live webcast to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The live webcast and replay will be available at investors.archer.com.To listen to the conference call, dial 1 833-461-5787 (domestic) or +1 585-542-9983 (international) and enter the access code 641143600. Archer will als...

Archer’s US Air Taxi Operations Take Major Step Forward as Florida, New York and Texas Selected for White House Pilot Program

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer (NYSE: ACHR) announced today that the US Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration have selected its partners in Texas, Florida and New York to participate in the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), marking a major step toward bringing electric air taxis to market in the United States. The program creates a first-of-its-kind pathway to help bring the first new category of aircraft in nearly 80 years to market. The anno...

Archer Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, US and UAE Air Taxi Pilot Programs On-Track for 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACHR) today announced operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company issued a shareholder letter from founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein discussing highlights from the quarter. Commenting on fourth quarter 2025 results, Adam Goldstein said: “Everything we’ve built over the past seven years is converging, and our strategy is paying off in ways the...
Back to Newsroom