Boys & Girls Clubs of America Introduces Ramp to 1,100+ Local Clubs

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boys & Girls Clubs of America today announced it is expanding its partnership with Ramp, the leading financial operations platform, to more than 1,100 local Boys & Girls Clubs. Building on operational efficiencies that have returned more than 18,000 hours of administrative time across the 80+ Clubs already using Ramp, Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnered with Ramp to help introduce to its network, with a focus of operational efficiencies that support giving time back to Club leaders so they can serve more kids and grow their impact in the community.

Ramp helps centralize spending information, complementing existing controls and providing an additional layer of real-time visibility that supports Club’s existing financial practices. By reducing manual reconciliation and improving financial oversight, Clubs can operate more effectively, make faster, more informed decisions and maintain long-term stability so leaders can stay focused on what matters most: serving America’s youth.

Ramp will also support Boys & Girls Clubs of America at its National Conference and Finance Exchange for Club professionals, engaging with Club leaders and sharing insights on financial innovation and operational best practices.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to equipping Clubs with the expense management tools they need to operate confidently and sustainably,” said Sam Unglo, Chief Financial Officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “When we streamline the work happening behind the scenes to strengthen fiscal oversight, we create more space for what truly drives our mission, and that's ensuring young people have every opportunity to thrive.”

At the national level, Ramp has reduced time spent on expense reconciliation and reporting and prevented unnecessary costs before they occur, while giving teams real-time visibility into spending across programs and locations. Locally, Clubs are seeing how those day-to-day efficiencies translate into more time focused on programs, youth engagement, and community impact. One Club reported that Ramp’s streamlined workflows allowed its team to absorb a junior accounts payable role when it became vacant, without disrupting operations.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Nonprofits are expected to do more with limited resources, while maintaining strong financial oversight and accountability,” said Guy Cartwright, GM, Channel & Partnerships, at Ramp. “Finance teams are often managing fragmented systems and manual processes that take time away from the mission. Ramp brings spend management, controls, and real-time visibility into one platform, reducing administrative burden, strengthening oversight, and helping Clubs direct more resources to the kids and communities they serve.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines corporate cards and expense management, bill payments, procurement, travel booking, treasury, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 organizations, from family farms to space startups, have saved $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

* Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.