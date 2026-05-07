Canopy Growth and Spectrum Therapeutics Expand Medical Portfolio with New 30 and 90-Pack Softgels and Enhanced Dosing Options

SMITHS FALLS, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) and Spectrum Therapeutics today announced an expansion of its Minor Cannabinoid softgel lineup, introducing new 30 and 90-pack formats and additional dosing options across its Optimized Spectrum portfolio.

The expansion builds on the strong performance of existing 30-pack formats and reflects Canopy Growth’s ongoing commitment to improving patient access through targeted, need-state products.

“Our focus has always been on building a portfolio that genuinely reflects what patients and clinics are telling us,” said Andrew Bevan, Senior Vice-President, Medical. “The success of our 30-pack told us patients were looking for more value, more convenience, and greater access to the minor cannabinoid formulations they rely on. This expansion goes beyond pack size – it's about driving value through innovation, delivering greater flexibility in how patients dose, improving affordability, and responding directly to feedback on efficacy and treatment optimization.”

Together, these innovations support improved patient adherence and stronger clinical alignment.

Expanded Softgel Portfolio

Daytime Formulations

Spectrum Therapeutics Clarity | CBD:CBG 1:1 Softgels | 90-pack

Combining CBD and CBG, this formulation is designed to align with daytime activities and an active lifestyle.

Spectrum Therapeutics Daily Relief | CBD:CBC:CBG 2:1:1 | 90-pack

Now available in a 90-pack format, this product expands access to a core daily-use formulation.

Spectrum Therapeutics Daily Relief | CBD:CBC:CBG 5:2:2 | 30-pack

Developed in response to clinic feedback, this higher-dose format enables more efficient cannabinoid delivery for patients requiring elevated dosing, while maintaining formulation consistency.

Nighttime Formulations

Spectrum Therapeutics Unwind | CBD:CBN 2:1 Softgels | 90-pack

A nighttime formulation designed to support relaxation and end-of-day use.

Spectrum Nighttime Relief | CBN:CBD:THC 1:1:2 Softgels | 90-pack

Expanding the nighttime portfolio, this new formulation is designed to support rest and recovery, offering patients a consistent, longer-duration option.

Availability

Clarity, Unwind, and Daily Relief 90-pack softgel formats are available now to patients through Spectrum Therapeutics. 30-pack of Daily Relief higher-dose format and 90-pack of Nighttime Relief will be available at the end of May.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, Deelish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R’belle, as well as category defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative products to consumers across Canada and beyond.

Canopy Growth is Canada’s leading provider of medical cannabis services through Canada House Clinics and serves patients online via Abba Medix. The Company also holds unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.

Committed to quality, responsible use, and community, Canopy Growth is shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements and uncertainties include statements with respect to the occurrence, timing and expectations relating to the launch of the Company’s Expand Medical Portfolio of 30 pack and 90 pack formats and expanded dosing portfolio.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information or statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks relating to the dilutive impact of the transactions and future resales of Common Shares in the public market, which may negatively affect the stock price of Common Shares; negative operating cash flow; uncertainty of additional financing; use of proceeds; volatility in the price of the Common Shares; risks relating to the overall macroeconomic environment, which may impact customer spending, costs and margins, including tariffs (and related retaliatory measures), the levels of inflation, and interest rates; expectations regarding future investment, growth and expansion of operations; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis; additional dilution; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change, including with respect to reimbursement rates in the medical cannabis market; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the SEC through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information, the Company has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information or statements and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.