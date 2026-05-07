Criteo Selects Navan to Modernize Global Travel Management

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced that it has been selected by Criteo, the global commerce intelligence platform, to modernize its global travel program.

Criteo set out to provide its global workforce with an easy-to-use travel booking experience that brought visibility and control to its travel spending. Prioritizing operational excellence and employee experience, Criteo selected Navan because of its extensive inventory, unified travel and payments platform, and global expertise in sustainability reporting.

“We wanted to give our teams a travel tool that’s as easy to use as the apps they use in their personal lives,” said Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer at Criteo. “Our goal with Navan was to improve the user experience for both travelers and managers, and to bring a richer breadth of travel content directly into a single platform.”

Following a rapid two-month rollout across 21 countries, Navan’s AI-powered platform has delivered measurable impact across Criteo’s global operations:

High employee adoption: A 91% satisfaction score shows that employees enjoy using the new system.

A 91% satisfaction score shows that employees enjoy using the new system. Operational speed: Navan’s support teams handle 85% of traveler interactions in less than 60 seconds, ensuring employees are never left stranded.

Navan’s support teams handle 85% of traveler interactions in less than 60 seconds, ensuring employees are never left stranded. Sustainability tracking: The platform shows CO2 emissions at checkout, helping Criteo employees more effectively track carbon budgets.

"Criteo is a fast-moving global business, and they needed a travel platform that could keep up with their growth," said Zahir Abdelouhab, SVP, EMEA, Navan. "We’re proud to help them to replace legacy tools with an AI travel system that is faster, simpler, and more intuitive for their employees.”

Criteo joins a growing list of enterprise organizations that have recently switched to Navan, including industry leaders from the media sector, including Yahoo and Axel Springer.

About Navan

Navan is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.