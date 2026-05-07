WNBA and AWS Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Drive Fan Engagement, Innovation and Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced a multi-year partnership focused on enhancing fan engagement, introducing innovative advanced analytics and data insights, and accelerating the league’s continued growth. AWS will become the Official Cloud and Cloud AI Partner of the WNBA, in addition to joining the WNBA Changemakers Collective. The partnership marks AWS’s first with a women’s professional sports league and builds on its work across sports to help organizations drive innovation, accelerate growth and engage fans globally.

At the center of the partnership is the launch of WNBA Inside the Game powered by AWS, a new advanced statistics platform that will elevate how fans experience and understand the game. Leveraging AWS’s cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities, the platform will turn real-time player tracking data into easy-to-understand insights – bringing fans closer to every play, possession, and performance.

Available across the WNBA App, WNBA.com and during live games, Inside the Game is designed to deliver advanced analytics to fans worldwide. New AI-powered metrics will spotlight aspects of the game that haven’t been captured before in the women’s game, including how players impact defenses with and without the ball and the true difficulty of every shot attempt. Throughout the season, AWS and the league will introduce WNBA Gravity, followed by WNBA Shot Difficulty.

“We view this partnership as integral to the next phase of growth for the WNBA,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. “From unlocking deeper insights to creating more immersive fan experiences and driving innovation, we are excited to welcome AWS as a partner and Changemaker and look forward to building the future of women’s basketball together.”

“As the WNBA enters its 30th season, we're proud to join as both an innovation partner and a Changemaker, committed to using AWS's cloud and AI capabilities to elevate the fan experience and support the continued growth of women's basketball,” said AWS Global Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kristin Shaff. “Through WNBA Inside the Game, we're bringing AI-powered analytics to the women's game, giving fans new ways to appreciate the skill and strategy WNBA players bring to the court every game. This is just the first chapter of what we're building together, and we couldn't be more excited to get started.”

As part of the partnership, AWS will also serve as the Presenting Partner of WNBA Live, the league’s fan festival held during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 in Chicago. Taking place July 24 - 25 at McCormick Place, WNBA Live brings together basketball, entertainment and culture through player appearances, performances and interactive experiences that reflect the league’s influence across sport, fashion and music.

AWS will also join the WNBA Changemakers Collective, a first-of-its-kind group of purpose-driven companies working to empower players, elevate the league’s visibility and drive business transformation across women’s sports. AWS joins fellow Changemakers Ally, AT&T, CarMax, Deloitte, Google and Nike as part of a shared commitment to innovation and long-term growth.

About the WNBA

Tipping off its historic 30th season in 2026, the WNBA continues to be one of the fastest-growing brands in sports, fueled by record-breaking momentum and unprecedented growth. Having reached a tentative agreement on a new transformational Collective Bargaining Agreement in March 2026, the league enters a bold new chapter focused on elevating the player experience, increased investment, and growing women’s basketball globally. The WNBA’s dedication to societal impact is supported by the WNBA Changemakers Collective (Ally, AT&T, AWS, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike), a first-of-its-kind group of purpose-driven companies working to empower players and the league, increase visibility, and drive business transformation.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.