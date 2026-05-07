DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Exclusive License from U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division for Advanced LADAR Laser Targeting Technologies

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DarkPulse, Inc. (OTCQB: DPLS), a Delaware corporation headquartered in Phoenix and a leader in distributed fiber-optic sensing (DFOS) technologies for real-time critical infrastructure monitoring, today announced the execution of an exclusive patent license agreement (NLICENSE-NAWCWDCL-26-027) with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) of the United States Department of the Navy.

DarkPulse $DPLS closes major licensing agreement for Laser Targeting System with Navy Warfare Center Share

The agreement grants DarkPulse exclusive rights throughout the United States to commercialize three key Navy-developed patents:

U.S. Patent No. 10,031,215 B1: “Pulse timer providing accuracy in spatially local dimensioning and visualization,” issued July 24, 2018

U.S. Patent No. 7,312,855 B1: “Combined coherent and incoherent imaging LADAR,” issued December 25, 2007

U.S. Patent No. 7,948,610 B2: “Combined coherent and incoherent imaging LADAR,” issued May 24, 2011

These technologies deliver breakthrough combined coherent and incoherent Laser Detection and Ranging (LADAR) capabilities, enabling superior long-range object identification, high-resolution 3D imaging, precise velocity measurement, and exceptional accuracy in spatial dimensioning and visualization—even in complex or dynamic environments.

The pulse timer innovation further enhances real-time precision for laser-based systems, making them ideal for advanced laser targeting applications in defense, security, surveillance, and industrial sensing.

As a critical next step in its commercialization plan submitted to NAWCWD, DarkPulse will deliver a working prototype of the laser targeting system—developed by the Naval Air Warfare Center—to its manufacturing partner to begin full-scale production.

All products embodying these inventions for use or sale in the United States will be manufactured substantially in the United States, consistent with the terms of the license.

“We are thrilled to secure this exclusive license from the U.S. Navy,” said Dennis O’Leary, CEO of DarkPulse, Inc. “These cutting-edge LADAR and pulse timer technologies represent a transformative addition to our portfolio of laser sensing solutions. By delivering the working laser targeting system prototype to our manufacturing partner, we are taking an important step toward commercialization and fulfilling our commitment to bring these powerful Navy innovations to practical application for U.S. defense and security customers.”

The license agreement aligns with DarkPulse’s ongoing strategy to integrate government-developed technologies into its suite of engineering, installation, and security management solutions.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. (OTCQB: DPLS) develops and commercializes patented dark-pulse Brillouin scattering fiber-optic sensors that deliver independent, high-resolution strain and temperature measurements for structural health monitoring and perimeter security across energy, transportation, and smart infrastructure markets. More information is available at www.darkpulse.com.

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