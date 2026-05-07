FIFA and Fanatics Expand Wide-Ranging Relationship to Include Historic Exclusive Collectibles Agreement (Trading Cards, Stickers and Trading Card Games)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark agreement expanding their already successful wide-ranging commercial relationship, FIFA and Fanatics have signed a long-term, exclusive collectibles licensing deal that features trading cards, stickers, and trading card games. The agreement, which will begin in full in 2031, covers both physical and digital collectibles.

An example of the product innovations that will be brought to fans under this new partnership is the highly sought-after player jersey patch program, including debut patches, which will be inserted into football trading cards from 2031 onward. All products will be designed and developed through Fanatics Collectibles and produced under the Topps brand.

As a part of the deal, Fanatics will bring the magic to young people in every region of the world and support youth football globally by distributing more than $150 million in collectibles free of charge across the lifetime of the partnership.

“Across the sports landscape, we see that Fanatics are driving massive innovation in collectibles that provides fans with a new, meaningful way to engage with their favorite teams and with their favorite players,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “So, from FIFA’s point of view, we can globalize that fan engagement precisely thanks to our global tournament portfolio. And this provides another important commercial revenue stream that we channel back, as always, into the game, into football.”

Fanatics founder and CEO, Michael Rubin, said: “This is truly a historic day in our company’s history. Global football is the biggest growth opportunity in sports, and when you combine the power of FIFA with the innovation and entrepreneurial backbone of Fanatics, together we’re poised to elevate storytelling and collectibles around the game in a way that’s never been seen before.”

Fanatics Collectibles CEO, Mike Mahan, added: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with FIFA to deliver truly innovative products that bring fans and collectors closer to their favorite players in the biggest competitions. Through our cutting-edge offerings we look forward to helping grow both the hobby and the global game as a whole.”

For the first time, the pre-match press conferences for the FIFA World Cup Final will be hosted at Fanatics Fest

Fanatics Fest will also hold the official FIFA World Cup Final press conferences on Friday, 17 July 2026, two days before the FIFA World Cup Final, with coaches and players attending along with media availability for each team and an on-stage moment.

On Sunday, 19 July 2026, Fanatics Fest will also host a massive watch party and will air the FIFA World Cup Final live on all screens around the Javits Center for the tens of thousands expected attendees that day.

More on Fanatics Collectibles Innovation and Technology

Since joining Fanatics in 2022, Topps has been at the forefront of product innovation and enhancing every part of the collector experience. The company has pioneered the popular Rookie Debut Patch (MLB, NBA, NFL, WWE, F1, MLS) and other MVP patch programs, including the MLB Gold Logoman and the NFL Honors Gold Shield. Topps has also introduced new relics and game-used memorabilia pieces as well.

More on FIFA and Fanatics Partnerships Beyond Collectibles

The collectibles deal expands on FIFA and Fanatics’ already successful commercial relationship. Fanatics is the official on-site retail and merchandising operator for the FIFA World Cup 2026, including in-stadium retail operations and FIFA Fan Festival retail experiences. Just last month the pair also announced that FIFA will have a multi-day presence at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 (July 16-19), including integrated content moments within its branded appearances and activation space.

About FIFA

Since 1904, FIFA, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, has served as the global governing body for football. FIFA oversees and promotes the development of football at every level, from grassroots initiatives to elite international competitions. FIFA also sets the rules of the game, ensures their consistent application, and works to advance the sport through innovation, education, and collaboration with the 211 FIFA Member Associations. By organising iconic tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and the FIFA Club World Cup™, FIFA provides a platform for players to showcase their talent on the biggest stage and to help inspire billions of fans around the globe.

About Fanatics

Fanatics is a leading global sports platform redefining how fans connect with the teams, players, and moments they love. Backed by a team of more than 22,000 employees, Fanatics is committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience. Our businesses – Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, Fanatics Fest, and Fanatics Studios – maximize the presence and reach for hundreds of partners globally and create a one-stop experience that allows fans to buy, bet, and collect, while engaging with sports in deeper, more immersive ways. This includes licensed fan gear and lifestyle products, sportsbook, iGaming and prediction market platforms, physical and digital trading cards, live events, premium sports entertainment content, and more. Together, they form a powerful, integrated ecosystem delivering personalized experiences to over 100 million fans worldwide. Fanatics holds partnerships with over 900 sports properties, from professional leagues and players’ associations to teams, colleges, and retail partners; over 6,000 athletes and celebrities; and over 2,000 retail locations, including all Lids retail stores.