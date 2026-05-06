ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RedBlack, a leading provider of wealth technology and outsourced advisor services, today announced an integration with CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, that unifies alternatives trading and portfolio management into a single, streamlined workflow. The integration enables advisors to access, allocate and manage alternative investments directly from RedBlack’s platform, removing operational friction, and creating a more efficient path to incorporating alternatives into client portfolios.

RedBlack integrates with CAIS to streamline alternatives placements and portfolio management, becoming first rebalancing and trading platform to enable trading of alternatives. Share

Through the integration, fund availability and monitoring processing of the placement occurs natively inside RedBlack, enabling straight-through processing with real-time status visibility. The platform automatically preserves allocation targets and available cash, ensuring portfolios remain aligned with their intended strategy while eliminating a major operational barrier for firms looking to scale their alternatives business.

“Advisors want access to alternatives without introducing new operational hurdles,” said Brendan Cuddihy, Chief Operating Officer at CAIS. “By integrating with RedBlack’s rebalancing and trading management tools into the CAIS platform, advisors can more easily allocate, transact, and monitor alternatives alongside traditional investments.”

RedBlack is the first OMS provider to integrate with CAIS, with the API being developed in collaboration with RedBlack to help reduce friction across the alternatives market. Through the integration, advisors can:

View funds available to them on the CAIS platform directly in RedBlack

Create orders using models, global trade actions, manual order entry or order import

Apply RedBlack compliance and allocation controls used for traditional securities to alternatives orders

Create new subscriptions and add‑on subscriptions for existing positions at CAIS

View CAIS order status within RedBlack for greater transparency directly on RedBlack’s trade blotter

“As advisors increase allocations to alternatives, operational complexity has become one of the biggest barriers to scale,” said Jennifer Valdez, Chief Revenue Officer of RedBlack. “This integration with CAIS brings alternatives directly into the rebalancing and trading workflow advisors already rely on, while preserving allocation intent, compliance controls and execution efficiency. It’s a meaningful step forward in unifying portfolio management across asset classes.”

About RedBlack

RedBlack is a leading provider of wealth technology and outsourced services, empowering financial advisors to scale with confidence and deliver superior outcomes for clients. With its award-winning investment management solutions, RedBlack enables financial advice firms of all sizes to enhance their value, streamline operations, and drive growth. Trusted by the wealth management industry for over 15 years, RedBlack supports more than $900 billion in assets across its platforms.

Discover how RedBlack is redefining investment management at www.RedBlackSoftware.com.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments and capital market strategies providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 62,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $7.5 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin, TX; London; and Red Bank, NJ.

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.