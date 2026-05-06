Deodorant for Stress Sweat: Secret Deodorant Partners with Intern Queen and Creator Corporate Natalie to Help Early-Career Professionals Stay Fresh and Dry

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secret, the #1 Clinical Antiperspirant Brand* has teamed up with Intern Queen, the leading Gen-Z and campus marketing platform, and Corporate Natalie, content creator and entrepreneur, to provide young women with the tools – and the confidence – to navigate the often sweat-inducing, "unwritten rules" of the corporate world.

The transition from college into corporate life can be stressful. When faced with the pressure of a first performance review or an "always-on" hybrid work environment, the body reacts differently than it does during a workout.1

“I’m often asked, ‘Why do you sweat more during high-stakes moments?’ Pressure triggers our apocrine glands, producing a thicker ‘stress sweat’ that bacteria thrive on, leading to stronger, more unpleasant odor than regular sweat,” says Annika Kline, P&G Scientist. “Our advanced formula is engineered to prevent sweat and odor in these moments, offering 100-hours of invisible protection that holds up from the first interview to the first major presentation.”

Secret Clinical Strength with Hyaluronic Acid provides clinically proven, 100-hour protection – even in 100-degrees Fahrenheit heat – the strongest level of protection against sweat and odor while being gentle on skin. This powerful deodorant offers 3x sweat protection**, specifically formulated to address stress-related sweat.

Secret is harnessing Intern Queen’s trusted community of college influencers and the satirical wit of Corporate Natalie to prove that while the leap to a first job is daunting, staying dry shouldn't be. By bringing humor to the office gauntlet, they are demystifying workplace culture and helping young professionals laugh off awkward hurdles while staying sweat-free.

“No one tells you how sweaty corporate life can get. From sprinting to the office because you snoozed your alarm one too many times to trying to decode the corporate terms your boss keeps using, there’s a long list of stressors. Sweat doesn't need to be on the list," says Corporate Natalie. "Secret Clinical is the one thing in my workday that quietly handles itself.”

“At Intern Queen, we believe that preparation is the key to overcoming those high-pressure ‘firsts’ that define a career,” says Lauren Berger, Founder and CEO of Intern Queen. “By partnering with Secret, we’re showing our community that professional resilience starts with feeling prepared. Having that gold-standard sweat protection allows young women to walk into any boardroom with their heads held high and their focus exactly where it belongs.”

Apply Secret Clinical before bed to maximize your defense against daytime moisture. This overnight application enables the formula to establish a robust barrier of wetness protection during rest, creating a durable layer of invisible sweat control that lasts throughout your most hectic work hours.

For more information visit Secret.com or follow @SecretDeodorant on Instagram and TikTok.

*Based off Nielsen P52Wk Sales as of 10/25/25

**Vs. the wetness protection required of an ordinary antiperspirant

About Secret®

Secret® was the first antiperspirant brand designed specifically for women. For more than 60 years, Secret® has been at the forefront of women’s lives, leading with innovation to provide superior odor and wetness protection.

As the #1 Clinical Antiperspirant Brand* Secret® is committed to helping women Stay Fresher Under Pressure with high-performance formulas that work as hard as they do. For more information on the 2025 Allure Best of Beauty award winner, visit Secret.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

*Top selling Clinical Antiperspirant brand P52Wk using Nielsen sales data as of December 2025

About Intern Queen

Intern Queen is the most relevant and likeable source of career, internship, and campus ambassador information. The platform is free for young people to use, offering a bridge to exclusive paid opportunities at some of the world’s biggest companies. Intern Queen’s mission is to empower the leaders of tomorrow with the information they need to succeed today.

About Corporate Natalie

In 2020, while everyone was re-painting their house or perfecting sourdough, Natalie took to TikTok to mock the absurdity of work-from-home life. Turns out, millions of people felt the same way. Now with over two million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn, she's built a career on saying the quiet parts loud about modern work culture. In addition to her content career, Natalie founded Expand Co-Lab, the first creator-led B2B influencer agency designed to give brands long-term and direct access to tech creators. She also advises startups, speaks at conferences, and acts. Her influential presence has garnered her recognition as an E! Top Account to Follow, Forbes 30 Under 30 lister, and 2023 LinkedIn Top Voice.