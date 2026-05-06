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Talkspace Expands U.S. Navy Mental Health Support for Sailors and Families

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) a leading online behavioral health care company, announced an expansion to its partnership with the U.S. Navy, reinforcing a shared commitment to enhance force readiness and strengthen family resilience. This expansion emphasizes early intervention and proactive support are key drivers of readiness. By equipping Sailors with tools to manage stress, build resilience and address challenges, Talkspace helps mitigate factors that can impact performance, retention and overall force effectiveness.

Now available across 13 installations: Newport News Shipyard, Naval Base Guam, Naval Base Ventura County (Port Hueneme), Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, NAS Patuxent River, NAS Key West, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, USS TRUMAN, NSA South Potomac (Indian Head and Dahlgren), Tinker AFB and Joint Base Charleston providing access to behavioral health resources to more than 40,000 Sailors and their families through the Talkspace Go self-paced app while also having the ability to leverage Talkspace therapy through their TRICARE benefits.

“Talkspace is proud to continue supporting the U.S. Navy’s commitment to strengthening the wellbeing of its service members and families. Prioritizing accessible care and support reinforces a culture of readiness, resilience, and holistic wellness across the entire force, and this expansion reflects our shared mission to provide flexible, stigma-free care that meets service members where they are,” said Jon Cohen, MD, CEO of Talkspace.

By offering flexible, private resources that can be accessed anytime and anywhere Talkspace Go serves as a comprehensive resiliency program designed to strengthen the overall readiness of Sailors and their families by providing free, private, on-demand personalized support. Users can participate in live, therapist-led online classes covering topics like maintaining emotional boundaries, healing from grief, building empathy, and managing anger. The program includes access to 60+ evidence-based offerings such as video classes, mindfulness exercises, and practical tools focused on conflict resolution, anxiety/stress management, and improving parenting skills.

For more information visit www.talkspace.com/usnavy.

Contacts

press@talkspace.com

Industry:

Talkspace

NASDAQ:TALK
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English

Contacts

press@talkspace.com

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