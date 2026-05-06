SorbiForce Announces Strategic Partnership with NTER Global, AMEG Enterprises, and Former California Adjutant General David Baldwin

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SorbiForce today announced a strategic partnership with NTER Global Holdings LLC and AMEG Enterprises LLC, with the involvement of David Baldwin, former Adjutant General of California, to support the company’s path into government, defense, critical infrastructure, and next-generation distributed computing environments.

SorbiForce is developing a non-metal energy storage architecture designed to address several major infrastructure needs at once: safer stationary storage, reduced dependence on foreign battery supply chains, broader raw-material flexibility, and stronger domestic energy technology capabilities.

The partnership brings together SorbiForce’s technology platform, NTER Global’s strategic advisory and capital formation support, AMEG Enterprises’ government contracting and deployment capabilities, and David Baldwin’s experience across military operations, disaster response, logistics, and infrastructure resilience. His involvement adds real operational perspective and strengthens the partnership’s alignment with the needs of mission-critical systems.

The parties expect to focus on pilot opportunities, institutional engagement, government-facing business development, and deployment pathways across critical infrastructure, defense, and distributed power environments.

“America needs strong domestic technologies for the systems it cannot afford to lose,” said David Baldwin, former Adjutant General of California. “Energy storage is becoming part of that foundation. Building sovereign American capabilities in this field is important for national resilience, infrastructure security, and long-term industrial strength.”

“We see a growing need for energy systems that can support edge computing, micro-data centers, and other distributed power-intensive environments,” said Serhii Kaminskyi, Founder and CEO of SorbiForce. “That calls for more than energy storage alone. It calls for safer, more resilient infrastructure that can stabilize power and support the next generation of decentralized computing.”

SorbiForce believes energy storage is becoming a strategic layer of modern infrastructure as computing moves closer to the edge and power systems are asked to do more than simply deliver electricity.

About SorbiForce

SorbiForce is an Arizona-based energy storage company developing a non-metal battery architecture for critical infrastructure applications. The company is focused on building safer, more resilient, and more domestically anchored energy systems for modern grids, defense applications, distributed computing environments, and other mission-critical infrastructure.