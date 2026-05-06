NIQ Brandbank and RangeMe Advance Wellness Product Discovery

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, today announced an expanded integration between NIQ Brandbank and RangeMe, a leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery and sourcing between suppliers and retailers. The integration supports retailers in discovering emerging products, wellness‑forward attributes, and fast‑growing functional trends. The enhancement brings expanded verified product data into the RangeMe platform, helping retail buyers identify innovation with greater speed and clarity.

As shoppers increasingly look for foods, beverages, and everyday products that deliver benefits beyond basic nutrition, retailers are under pressure to quickly pinpoint items that meet very specific consumer needs. Verified attribute data has become central to that process. The growth in shoppers searching for functional products underscores the importance of high‑quality, enriched product information that supports accurate discovery and confident decision‑making.

With this latest expansion, RangeMe now surfaces a broader set of wellness and functional attributes powered by NIQ Brandbank’s validated data. Through it, retail buyers can:

Filter for high interest segments, including High‑Protein, Probiotics & Prebiotics, No Added Sugar / Low Sugar, and GLP‑1 Friendly

Search for additional qualified and stated claims

Better identify brands aligned to rapidly evolving shopper priorities

“This integration strengthens the tools retailers rely on to understand where consumer demand is heading,” said Josh Walker, VP NA Brands, NIQ Brandbank. “By powering discovery with high‑quality, validated attribute data, we’re helping retailers stay ahead of emerging trends and giving brands the visibility they deserve.”

The launch builds on NIQ’s broader strategy to bring standardized, accurate product attributes and forward‑looking insight together in one workflow. By combining NIQ Brandbank data with NIQ Product Insights (NPI), retailers gain earlier signals of rising ingredient demand, wellness trends, and whitespace opportunities enabling faster, more confident assortment decisions based on both verified product content and real‑time market behavior.

“Our goal is to give retail buyers the clearest possible view of what’s new, what’s trending, and what’s gaining traction with consumers,” said Wayne Bennett, SVP Retail at RangeMe. “Expanding our attribute‑powered discovery capabilities with NIQ Brandbank—and enriching them with NIQ Product Insights—means the most innovative, high‑value products rise to the top. Retailers can move with greater speed, and brands can better showcase their strengths.”

FAQs

What is the NIQ Brandbank and RangeMe collaboration?

The collaboration is an expanded integration that brings verified product data and wellness‑focused attributes from NIQ Brandbank into the RangeMe platform to improve discovery of innovative products.

How do NIQ Brandbank and RangeMe work together?

NIQ Brandbank supplies validated product attributes that power filtering and discovery in the RangeMe platform, helping buyers identify relevant products quickly and with confidence.

What capabilities does the combined solution enable?

The solution enables attribute‑driven product discovery, earlier identification of wellness and functional trends, and faster, more informed assortment decisions using trusted data.

Who is this solution designed for?

It’s designed for retail buyers seeking faster discovery and brands looking to increase visibility through accurate, validated product content.

About NIQ Brandbank

NIQ Brandbank, being part of NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), is a leading provider of digital product content solutions enabling more than 52,000+ brands and 700+ retailers and wholesalers across the globe in over 39 countries to deliver the best shopping experience by giving them the ability to capture and share rich digital product content on all channels seamlessly. NIQ Brandbank’s end-to-end solutions connect shoppers to the most up to date and relevant digital product content making consumer goods more discoverable and engaging.

For more information, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/brandbank/

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery and sourcing between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build brand awareness. Integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry’s most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the U.S. and around the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.rangeme.com/

Forward Looking Statement

This press release regarding integration between NIQ Brandbank and RangeMe may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “plan,” “look ahead,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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