InspereX Enhances Aria Platform with Launch of Insights Hub - Announces Partnerships with Structured Retail Products (SRP) and FinTech Studios

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InspereX, the tech‑driven distributor of fixed income, structured products, exchange‑traded funds (ETFs), and alternative investments, today announced the launch of the Aria Insights Hub, a new enhancement to its Aria technology platform designed to deliver timely market intelligence and thought leadership directly into Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) workflows.

The Insights Hub debuts with a content partnership with Structured Retail Products (SRP), part of Derivia Intelligence, the world’s leading global provider of critical data and market intelligence for specialist financial markets, with SRP delivering dedicated structured products data analysis and insights, as well as a weekly fixed income commentary produced in collaboration with FinTech Studios, a market intelligence and regulatory intelligence platform specializing in investment markets content and AI-powered analytics.

Through the SRP integration, Aria users gain direct access to SRP’s U.S.‑focused market intelligence and analysis, underpinned by SRP’s global dataset, providing deeper context on structured products trends, innovation, issuance activity, and regulatory developments. Complementing this coverage, the collaboration with FinTech Studios brings concise, weekly fixed income market commentary into the platform, helping advisors stay current on rates, market conditions, and evolving fixed income themes that impact portfolio construction and client conversations.

“Aria was built to help advisors efficiently access, evaluate, and monitor a broad range of investment solutions,” said Brandon Laczkowski, Head of RIA Sales at InspereX. “With the launch of the Insights Hub, we’re expanding Aria beyond execution and analytics to include trusted market intelligence – covering both structured products and fixed income – that supports better decision‑making and more informed client conversations.”

By embedding third‑party insights directly within Aria, InspereX aims to deliver a more complete and practical advisor experience—bringing together execution tools, analytics, and market commentary in a single, RIA‑focused platform. The addition of recurring fixed income perspectives alongside structured products intelligence reflects how advisors actually operate across asset classes when managing client portfolios.

“InspereX’s vision for Aria aligns closely with SRP’s mission to deliver timely, independent, and objective market intelligence,” said Amélie Labbé, Chief Product Officer at SRP. “We’re pleased to partner with InspereX to expand access to our U.S. content and support advisors as they make more informed product and portfolio decisions.”

The Aria Insights Hub is designed as a growing content ecosystem, with additional research, data sources, and thought leadership planned over time. This enhancement builds on Aria’s existing capabilities across fixed income, structured products, and alternative investments, reinforcing InspereX’s commitment to helping RIAs operate more efficiently while delivering differentiated solutions to their clients.

About Structured Retail Products (SRP)

Structured Retail Products (SRP) is a leading global provider of structured products data and market intelligence. SRP delivers independent analysis and insights to financial institutions, issuers, distributors, and advisors worldwide, powered by one of the industry’s most comprehensive structured products datasets. Its intelligence helps market participants benchmark activity, identify trends, and make more informed decisions.

About FinTech Studios

FinTech Studios is an AI-powered market intelligence company focused on delivering insights and market commentary across fixed income and capital markets. Through data‑driven storytelling and expert‑informed analysis, FinTech Studios produces relevant content designed to help financial professionals better understand market dynamics and explain them clearly to their clients.

About InspereX

InspereX pioneered delivering innovative strategies and offerings to the retail market, and we’re now an industry leader in underwriting, marketing, and distributing a wide range of structured products, ETFs, private markets, and new‑issue and secondary fixed income. We provide issuers with differentiated distribution and support investors and advisors with unique solutions, all enabled by technology that integrates market intelligence and personalized service to streamline workflows and deliver greater value. InspereX represents more than 500 issuing entities, distributes to more than 1,500 partners, and has distributed more than $850 billion of new issue securities. The firm has six trading desks and more than 190 employees with offices in Delray Beach, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; and Little Rock, AR.