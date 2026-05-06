Global Relay Simplifies Encrypted File Transfer Compliance via Partnership With SendSafely

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Relay, a leading provider of integrated digital communications and mobile compliance solutions for highly regulated industries, has today announced a new integration partnership with SendSafely, an API-centric end-to-end encryption platform. Through this partnership, SendSafely will implement the Global Relay Open Connector API to securely deliver SendSafely data directly to Global Relay Archive.

Global Relay Open Connector for SendSafely allows businesses to automatically archive and monitor their SendSafely encrypted file transfers in compliance with crucial regulations, such as MiFID II (for EU financial markets) and FINRA rules (for U.S. financial recordkeeping). This will help organizations reduce legal and reputational risks while preserving SendSafely’s encryption standards for in-transit data. The connector captures file transfer events from drop zones and outbound sends, as well as workplace file uploads, exporting a complete record to Global Relay Archive.

The ability to store, process, and monitor SendSafely data in a centralized, protected repository streamlines gaps in compliant data transfer that have previously required manual workarounds. This connector is positioned to become a future standard offering for all SendSafely customers who work in regulated industries (e.g., financial services, healthcare, and legal) where comprehensive recordkeeping is non-negotiable.

“The reason this partnership works is that the two platforms genuinely fit. Files are encrypted the moment a customer uploads them through SendSafely, and Global Relay picks them up on the other side as a tamper-proof, regulator-ready record,” says Brian Holyfield, CTO & Co-Founder, SendSafely. “No exposed middle, no gaps in the audit trail. That's exactly what regulated firms have been asking us for, and now we can hand it to them out of the box.”

Connectivity through partnership

The Open Connector API was designed to empower technology providers to consolidate secure integration with Global Relay’s digital communications governance and archiving solutions. By creating a standardized integration path, Global Relay enables an expanding network of technology partners to meet the demands of regulatory bodies.

In addition to ensuring compliance for SendSafely transfers, Global Relay Open Connector for SendSafely helps businesses streamline their encrypted file archiving process. With automated data capture, SendSafely communications become searchable and easy to navigate in Global Relay Archive. This gives compliance teams the ability to locate file transfers and key information in seconds.

“Like Global Relay, SendSafely is driven by product excellence—and that shared drive makes collaboration comes naturally,” says Anthony Crespy, Senior Vice President, Technology Partners at Global Relay. “Together, we’ve built a strong technical foundation through our Open API to deliver a truly seamless compliance solution—one that sets a new benchmark for compliant file transfer.”

Global Relay’s end-to-end compliance solution consolidates capture, archiving, and surveillance into one platform to mitigate third-party vendor risks while seamlessly meeting compliance requirements. Compliance teams that implement Global Relay Archive will now maintain full oversight of SendSafely transfers, without compromising the platform’s zero-knowledge encryption model.

This partnership integration is already live and delivering value for enterprise customers. Learn more about how the solution is streamlining secure compliance here.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is a leading provider of end-to-end recordkeeping solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. Founded in 1999, Global Relay delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries. From our very own messaging app for compliant communications through to intelligent archiving, superior data connectors, and AI-enabled surveillance, Global Relay’s integrated recordkeeping solutions enable regulated organizations to meet collaboration, privacy, and security requirements.

About SendSafely

SendSafely is a zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption platform that enables users to send and receive their files securely. At the core of the platform is the SendSafely API, which integrates with the world’s most popular operational platforms, such as Gmail, Outlook, Zapier, Salesforce, and Zendesk.