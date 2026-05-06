SpinSci Cares: SpinSci Gives Back to the Community

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpinSci Technologies today announced a partnership with Primary Care Clinic of Texas, supporting the clinic's mission to deliver quality, affordable healthcare to uninsured and underinsured adults across North Texas.

"At SpinSci, we believe improving access to care is one of the most important challenges in healthcare — and that means supporting organizations doing the work on the ground," said Rohit Potaraju, VP of Product. Share

Founded in 2003, Primary Care Clinic of Texas is a nonprofit serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with locations in Dallas, Lewisville, Plano, and Arlington. In more than two decades of operation, the clinic has delivered over 200,000 patient visits, connecting patients who might otherwise go without care to essential services and enabling earlier diagnosis and better health outcomes.

SpinSci Technologies is a healthcare AI company focused on transforming patient access and clinical communications. With nearly two decades of experience, the company helps leading health systems use advanced technology to serve more patients, improve staff productivity, and drive growth.

“At SpinSci, we believe improving access to care is one of the most important challenges in healthcare — and that means supporting organizations doing the work on the ground,” said SpinSci VP of Product, Rohit Potaraju. “Through this partnership, we’re not only helping expand access but also giving back to the North Texas communities that Primary Care Clinic of Texas has been serving for more than 22 years.”

The need for affordable, accessible primary care remains critical across North Texas, particularly for working adults without insurance who depend on community clinics for essential services.

"Our mission is to provide quality medical care to those who might otherwise go without it," said Dr. John M. Joseph, MD, Volunteer Medical Director for the Primary Care Clinic of Texas. “Support like this from SpinSci helps us reach more patients and continue delivering care when and where it's needed most."

This partnership reflects SpinSci's commitment to improving patient access at every level: through technology that transforms how large health systems operate, and through direct support of the organizations serving patients in North Texas.

In addition, SpinSci Technologies is contributing to Primary Care Clinic of Texas’s community outreach efforts, supporting health fairs, preventive screenings, and wellness education programs that directly serve uninsured residents across Dallas-Fort Worth. This collaborative approach reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to giving back and improving the health of the communities they call home.

About SpinSci Technologies LLC

SpinSci is the leader in agentic AI for patient access, helping large health systems serve more patients, reduce costs, and deliver frictionless patient experiences with AI. Integrated natively with leading EHR and contact center platforms, SpinSci's Healthcare AI Fabric orchestrates AI co-workers to manage scheduling, billing, referrals, and pharmacy workflows autonomously, while working alongside people to make every interaction faster and more effective. SpinSci covers the full patient journey, from first contact to resolution, turning patient access into a competitive advantage. With nearly two decades of healthcare-exclusive focus, the company serves 165 health systems, automating 400 million patient interactions annually. Learn more at spinsci.ai.

About Primary Care Clinic of Texas

Primary Care Clinic of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare provider dedicated to delivering quality medical care at an affordable cost to uninsured and underinsured adults across North Texas. With more than a quarter of working Texans lacking insurance, the clinic plays a critical role in serving individuals who would otherwise have limited access to consistent care.