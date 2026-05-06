Vultr, SUSE & Supermicro Debut Unified Cloud-to-Edge Architecture for Global AI Scaling

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world's largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company, in collaboration with SUSE and Supermicro, today announces a strategic architectural framework designed to solve the complexities of deploying and operating AI workloads across distributed environments.

As AI moves closer to the point of data creation - from manufacturing floors to retail storefronts - organizations face significant challenges in latency, cost and operational consistency. This joint initiative provides a seamless, Cloud-to-Edge pipeline that integrates high-performance hardware, localized cloud infrastructure, and unified Kubernetes management.

The partnership addresses the reality that sending all data back to a central cloud is no longer viable for real-time AI. The solution breaks down the infrastructure into three critical layers:

The Cloud and Near-Edge - Enterprises can deploy regional Kubernetes-based AI clusters closer to their users by leveraging Vultr’s 33 global cloud data center regions. Using Cluster API (CAPI), teams can programmatically replicate and scale environments, using high-performance NVIDIA GPUs for inference when local edge capacity is exceeded.

Enterprises can deploy regional Kubernetes-based AI clusters closer to their users by leveraging Vultr’s 33 global cloud data center regions. Using Cluster API (CAPI), teams can programmatically replicate and scale environments, using high-performance NVIDIA GPUs for inference when local edge capacity is exceeded. The Metro Edge - Designed for diverse edge environments with ultra low latency and low power requirements, Supermicro’s large portfolio of CPU and GPU capable edge servers and devices allows for a near-bespoke hardware + software solution. Leveraging Supermicro’s strong partnership with SUSE, these systems have been validated with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and SUSE Kubernetes Engine (RKE2 and K3s) to deploy and orchestrate distributed agents and inferencing on Vultr. These systems handle real-time workloads like computer vision and sensor data processing directly at the source.

Designed for diverse edge environments with ultra low latency and low power requirements, Supermicro’s large portfolio of CPU and GPU capable edge servers and devices allows for a near-bespoke hardware + software solution. Leveraging Supermicro’s strong partnership with SUSE, these systems have been validated with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and SUSE Kubernetes Engine (RKE2 and K3s) to deploy and orchestrate distributed agents and inferencing on Vultr. These systems handle real-time workloads like computer vision and sensor data processing directly at the source. The Control Layer - To manage thousands of sites without manual intervention, SUSE Edge (with SUSE Rancher Prime and Fleet) enables Git-Ops-driven workflow across cloud and distributed edge environments. When combined with SUSE AI, it ensures that the entire software stack, inclusive of security policies, model updates, and configurations, remain consistent from the core data center to the edge devices. For scenarios that extend into industrial systems, SUSE Industrial Edge builds on this model to support private, on-site deployments with deeper integration into operational environments.

"As AI moves into its next phase, the next challenge is data sovereignty and geographic proximity,” said Kevin Cochrane, Chief Marketing Officer at Vultr. "By combining our global reach with regional GPU acceleration, we are helping enterprises extend their primary cloud regions directly to the edge. This partnership ensures that no matter where data is created, the sovereign infrastructure to process it is already there and ready to scale."

Rhys Oxenham, VP and General Manager of AI at SUSE, added, “Operating at scale is the biggest hurdle in the edge ecosystem. Leveraging SUSE’s composable and distributed hybrid infrastructure model, we layer SUSE AI on top of SUSE Edge to provide the automation needed to roll out models, updates, and security policies across the entire architecture. Alongside our partners, we are making a truly distributed, manageable AI system a reality for modern enterprises.”

Keith Basil, VP and General Manager of Edge at SUSE, added, “As enterprises push intelligence closer to where data is created, the edge becomes more than infrastructure. It becomes an operational system. With SUSE Edge providing a consistent foundation across cloud and distributed environments, and SUSE Industrial Edge extending that model into on-site deployments with Vultr infrastructure and Supermicro’s purpose-built platforms, organizations can move from insight to real-time action.”

"The edge is a demanding environment that requires hardware designed for real-time resilience and thermal efficiency. Our systems are built to handle intensive AI inference workloads in locations where traditional data centers aren’t possible. Working with Vultr and SUSE, we are delivering a solution that bridges the gap between edge hardware and a seamless cloud experience," said Vik Malyala, President and Managing Director EMEA, SVP Technology and AI at Supermicro.

This partnership will be a focal point for upcoming industry discussions, where the companies will demonstrate how the convergence of Kubernetes and specialized edge hardware is making large-scale AI deployments practical for the first time.

About The Vultr Cloud Alliance

The Vultr Cloud Alliance is a growing ecosystem of best-of-breed IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS providers designed to give customers the ability to compose enterprise-grade cloud operations without the cost, complexity, and lock-in associated with hyperscaler platforms.

By partnering with open source leaders such as SUSE, Vultr is reinforcing its mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and globally accessible for enterprises and AI innovators.

To learn more about Vultr and its open source partnerships, visit https://www.vultr.com/cloudalliance or contact sales to get started.

About Vultr

Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for enterprises and AI innovators around the world. Vultr is trusted by hundreds of thousands of active customers across 185 countries for its flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. In December 2024, Vultr announced an equity financing at a $3.5 billion valuation. Founded by David Aninowsky and self-funded for over a decade, Vultr has grown to become the world’s largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company. Learn more at: www.vultr.com.