Thredd and Currensea Expand Strategic Partnership to Power Next Phase of Growth

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced the renewal and extension of its longstanding partnership with Currensea, the market-leading payments technology platform. The new agreement extends the relationship for an additional four years, reinforcing a collaboration that has been in place since 2019.

“We’ve worked closely with Thredd for years now, and their platform has been one of the key enablers of our growth,” said James Lynn, CEO and co-founder at Currensea. Share

Currensea has built a strong reputation among travellers with its multi-bank travel card that links directly to customers’ existing bank accounts, offering competitive FX rates without the need to preload funds. In recent years, Currensea has expanded its offering through co-brand partnerships with leading global travel and hospitality brands, including Hilton Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy and United Airlines, allowing cardholders to earn competitive rewards on their day-to-day debit spending.

Thredd provides the issuer processing and core programme infrastructure underpinning Currensea’s debit card offering, supporting both physical and virtual cards, tokenisation, digital wallet provisioning, and secure transaction processing.

“Currensea has built one of the most trusted travel card propositions in the UK and is now reshaping the rewards industry. We’re proud to have supported them since launch,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. “This renewal reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering seamless, customer-first payment experiences. We look forward to continuing to support Currensea as they build on this success and explore new growth opportunities.”

Currensea has become one of the highest-rated travel cards in the UK, earning a 4.9 Trustpilot rating across more than 20,000 reviews, and serving a growing base of customers seeking a simpler, more cost-effective way to spend abroad. Currensea was also recently named the UK’s second fastest-growing fintech in the Financial Times’ annual FT1000 ranking of high-growth European businesses.

“We’ve worked closely with Thredd for years now, and their platform has been one of the key enablers of our growth,” said James Lynn, CEO and co-founder at Currensea. “As we continue to evolve our offering and deepen our partnerships with global travel brands, it’s critical that we have a processing partner that can deliver reliability, flexibility and scale. This renewal reflects our confidence in Thredd as we move into our next phase.”

The extended partnership underscores Thredd’s role in enabling fintechs to build, scale and optimise modern card programmes, while maintaining control over their customer experience and core proposition.

About Currensea

Currensea is a UK-headquartered payments technology company providing co-branded cards, and the UK's top-rated travel spending card, to over 200,000 customers. Its technology platform gives consumers rewards as they spend, and allows effortless spending overseas, using their existing bank accounts.

Currensea partners with global brands including Hilton Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy and United Airlines to offer co-branded reward-earning debit cards for customers across Europe, while its own-brand Currensea Travel card has already saved consumers millions of pounds in FX fees. The business, founded in 2018 by James Lynn and Craig Goulding, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Learn more at www.currensea.com.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai.