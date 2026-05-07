Atlanta Police Department Selects RollKall to Power World Cup 2026 Staffing Infrastructure

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Atlanta Police Department (APD) has selected RollKall to power its public safety staffing infrastructure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, implementing a unified system designed to coordinate multi-agency operations and ensure financial accountability at scale.

RollKall is honored to play a role in supporting APD and its partners as they serve their community during such an important moment. Share

As an official World Cup host agency, APD will manage a multi-week operational window requiring coordination across jurisdictions, funding sources, and public safety partners. Department leadership selected RollKall to provide the operational and financial infrastructure necessary to execute this effort with real-time visibility, structured oversight, and audit-ready documentation.

RollKall is the only off-duty program infrastructure platform that connects law enforcement operations directly with state and local finance teams. Unlike traditional scheduling software or managed staffing services, RollKall provides a centralized system of record that captures assignments, time worked, rates applied, agency attribution, approvals, and funding sources within a standardized workflow. When APD submits reimbursables against their FIFA World Cup grant, they will have a reliable, accurate means to ensure the City of Atlanta can recover depreciation costs associated with the use of city-funded assets, including police vehicles and equipment.

This infrastructure enables:

Real-time multi-agency staffing coordination

Centralized visibility into World Cup-related staffing and costs

Built-in controls aligned with department rules and labor provisions

Automated documentation for inter-agency invoicing

Clean, defensible grant reimbursement and audit reporting

“Atlanta is proud to play a major role on the world stage for the 2026 World Cup, and that starts with making sure we’re fully prepared behind the scenes. RollKall gives us a modern, streamlined way to coordinate staffing across agencies, track resources in real-time, and maintain oversight. It helps us operate more efficiently and transparently, so we can deliver a safe, well-organized experience for residents and visitors alike.”

- Chief Darin Schierbaum, Atlanta Police Department

By implementing infrastructure ahead of the tournament, APD positions itself to scale operations efficiently while maintaining long-term fiscal transparency. Rather than relying on fragmented spreadsheets, manual reconciliation, or post-event documentation efforts, the department will operate from a single, authoritative dataset throughout the World Cup.

“Atlanta has the experience, leadership, and public safety capability required to meet the demands of hosting the World Cup. For an event of this scale, the challenge is making sure the supporting systems provide the coordination, visibility, and accountability agencies need. RollKall is honored to play a role in supporting APD and its partners as they serve their community during such an important moment.”

— Chris White, Founder and CEO of RollKall

APD joins a growing roster of major host city agencies preparing for 2026 with RollKall, including the Dallas Police Department and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, which announced its selection of the platform in March 2026. RollKall is currently trusted by major law enforcement agencies across the United States, including Miami PD, Detroit PD, Cincinnati PD, Honolulu PD, Prince George's County PD, and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. The platform has supported complex, multi-jurisdictional events such as Ultra Music Festival in Miami and the Pittsburgh Marathon, as well as ongoing operations for major professional sports franchises.

As World Cup 2026 approaches, host agencies nationwide face significant operational and financial coordination demands. APD's selection of RollKall reflects a growing recognition that infrastructure, not fragmented tools, is essential to executing large-scale public safety operations successfully.

Learn more at https://www.rollkall.com/world-cup

About RollKall

RollKall is the only off-duty program infrastructure platform that connects law enforcement operations directly to financial administration. The platform replaces fragmented scheduling, invoicing, and reconciliation workflows with a single municipal labor and revenue infrastructure, enabling agencies to manage staffing, payments, and audit readiness within one unified system.

About the Atlanta Police Department

Our mission is to create a safer Atlanta by reducing crime, ensuring the safety of our residents, and building trust in partnership with our communities. The Atlanta Police Department serves as a source of pride for the residents of Atlanta and is admired among law enforcement agencies worldwide for our professionalism, integrity, and service to the communities we protect. Guided by our core values of Professionalism, Integrity, Commitment, and Courage, our sworn officers and professional staff work every day to deliver the highest standard of public safety to the city we serve.