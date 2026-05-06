Mercer and Syndio Join Forces to Close the Gap Between Compensation Strategy and Pay Decisions

NEW YORK & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer, a business of Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) and a global leader in helping clients realize their investment objectives, shape the future of work and enhance health and retirement outcomes for their people, and Syndio, the leader in Decision Intelligence for Pay, today announced a formal strategic alliance. The collaboration pairs Syndio’s AI-powered pay governance platform with Mercer's world-class advisory expertise–providing clients an integrated approach to designing, governing and executing pay decisions as AI reshapes rewards.

Syndio's technology will put Mercer's compensation expertise into practice, helping clients transform how they design, govern, and deliver on pay, building the foundation for the future of how companies manage workforce spend. Share

As part of an ongoing collaboration, Mercer becomes an advisory option for Syndio’s enterprise clients, pairing leading workforce and compensation advisory expertise with the industry’s leading pay governance technology. Syndio joins Mercer’s ecosystem of technology providers, offering Mercer’s clients a modern, streamlined technology experience option for pay equity strategy delivery. Syndio's technology will put Mercer's compensation expertise into practice, helping clients transform how they design, govern, and deliver on pay, building the foundation for the future of how companies manage workforce spend.

“Compensation is entering a new era–one shaped by AI, increased transparency, and higher expectations from boards and employees alike,” said Stephanie Penner, Mercer’s US & Canada Career Practice Leader. “Navigating it takes both deep advisory expertise and the right technology. Mercer chose Syndio because they bring the rigor our clients require, and together, we're giving enterprises a modern, connected experience that transforms how pay decisions are made across the organization.”

What clients can expect: smarter pay decisions

Built on nearly a decade of proprietary pay equity methodology, Syndio's platform and its purpose-built AI, Syndi™, bring embedded intelligence to every analysis and decision. Combined with Mercer's global compensation expertise and market data, clients get a faster, more confident path to pay equity at scale. Better strategy leads to better-governed decisions, and better-governed decisions generate richer intelligence. Clients benefit from both with every turn.

“Mercer has set the standard for compensation strategy for decades,” said Erik Darby, President of Syndio. “Together, we’re giving enterprises a clear path through one of the most important transitions they’ll face: using AI to make pay decisions that are faster, fairer, and more strategic. It’s a powerful combination of advisory depth and technology built to meet this moment.”

This collaboration reflects what enterprise clients have been asking for: advisory and technology working together, so every pay decision is smarter, fairer, and tied back to strategy. It’s a substantive step forward for how the rewards function operates and reinforces both companies’ commitment to helping clients manage pay with confidence.

About Mercer

Mercer is a business of Marsh (NYSE: MRSH), a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, advising clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $27 billion and more than 95,000 colleagues, Marsh helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information about Mercer, visit mercer.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Syndio

Syndio is the leader in Decision Intelligence for Pay. Built on nearly a decade of proprietary compensation data, Syndio's AI-powered platform helps global enterprises make every pay decision compliant, optimized, and aligned with business strategy, from the first pay equity audit through every offer, promotion, and merit cycle that follows. Nearly 400 global enterprises, including more than half the Fortune 100, trust Syndio to govern pay decisions for over 10 million employees across 100 countries. Global brands including Salesforce, American Airlines, Siemens, Ford, and Microsoft partner with Syndio to govern pay decisions at scale. Learn more at synd.io.