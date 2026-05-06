PrimeWay Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Accelerate Digital Innovation and Strengthen Security

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrimeWay Federal Credit Union (‘PrimeWay’ – $731M in assets) has selected Mahalo Banking’s Thoughtful Banking® platform to further strengthen its digital banking capabilities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PrimeWay will implement Mahalo’s platform in alignment with its Corelation Keystone core to enable tighter system connectivity, faster deployment of new capabilities, and a more seamless experience across digital channels.

Houston-based PrimeWay FCU selects Mahalo Banking to accelerate digital innovation and strengthen security Share

The partnership is rooted in Mahalo’s deep, forward-looking integration with Keystone, enabling PrimeWay to more effectively leverage ongoing core enhancements. By aligning closely with Corelation’s product roadmap, Mahalo ensures that new functionality can be seamlessly extended into the digital banking environment, allowing PrimeWay to move faster and efficiently deliver new capabilities to members.

“Maintaining strong alignment between our core system and digital banking platform is critical to how we operate,” said Bob Morgan, CIO of PrimeWay. “Mahalo’s tight integration with Keystone and its proactive approach to staying ahead of core enhancements give us the ability to quickly deliver new functionality to members without unnecessary delays. Ease of use is also a top priority, and the Mahalo platform enables us to simplify the member experience while giving us the flexibility to deliver more personalized, relevant interactions.”

Security was another critical factor in the decision. Mahalo’s platform incorporates advanced, built-in protections designed to address evolving fraud and cybersecurity threats. Morgan added, “Mahalo’s security-first approach stood out, especially given the deep cybersecurity expertise of its CEO, Jim Stickley. That leadership and focus give us full confidence in the platform’s ability to proactively safeguard member data.”

Mahalo’s platform will enable PrimeWay to further refine its advanced digital offerings, with a focus on usability, flexibility, and personalization. Members will benefit from a more intuitive and streamlined experience, along with enhanced tools such as savings features, targeted in-app messaging, and personalized product recommendations. The platform also gives PrimeWay’s team greater control over the digital experience. With the ability to manage updates and introduce changes more dynamically, the credit union can respond quickly to member needs and market opportunities, accelerating time to market for new initiatives.

“PrimeWay’s focus on delivering a seamless, secure, and highly personalized member experience aligns perfectly with how we design our platform,” said Jim Stickley, CEO of Mahalo Banking. “Their commitment to innovation, combined with the power of the Corelation Keystone core, creates an incredible opportunity to move faster and deliver meaningful value to their members. We’re excited to partner with PrimeWay and support their continued growth.”

About PrimeWay FCU

PrimeWay Federal Credit Union is a Houston-based, member-owned financial cooperative focused on delivering accessible, responsible financial services to healthcare professionals and low- and moderate-income communities. Founded in 1937, PrimeWay serves more than 49,000 members with a full suite of banking solutions, including deposits, lending, mortgages, small business, and digital banking: reinvesting in its members with a strong emphasis on financial inclusion and community impact across Greater Houston. The credit union has been a strong supporter of the medical industry since 1994 and recently launched PrimeWay Healthcare Community Credit Union with unique product offerings. For more information, visit primewayfcu.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.