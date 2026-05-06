Accenture Invests in XBOW to Advance Continuous Offensive Security Testing and Exposure Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment in XBOW, a leading autonomous cybersecurity testing platform powered by agentic AI. This investment, made through Accenture Ventures, will also establish a partnership between Accenture and XBOW to help clients proactively identify and mitigate exploitable risks in increasingly complex, AI-driven technology environments.

The shift to agentic AI is reshaping both how enterprises operate and how they are attacked. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, produced in collaboration with Accenture, roughly two-thirds of organizations expect AI to have the most significant impact on cybersecurity in the year ahead, yet only 37% have processes in place to assess the security of AI tools before deployment. Enterprise applications and infrastructure remain among the least-tested layers of the stack, a gap that adversaries are now scaling AI to exploit.

By combining the scale, speed, and pattern recognition of advanced AI with the creativity, judgement, and strategic thinking of human hackers, XBOW is well-suited to integrate with enterprise environments and find vulnerabilities before attackers can. To help do this, XBOW will be integrated into Accenture’s Cyber.AI solution, which enables organizations to transform their security operations, moving from human-speed response to continuous, AI-driven cyber capabilities.

“With advanced AI heightening the speed and severity of attacks on organizations, it’s critical that enterprises be proactive with their defenses, including their penetration testing efforts,” said Harpreet Sidhu, global cybersecurity lead at Accenture. “Accenture’s investment in XBOW will help clients continuously test and validate their systems for security gaps and ensure they have the information and guidance needed to remediate these issues quickly.”

XBOW specializes in developing systems designed to emulate how real-world attackers identify and exploit weaknesses in software and infrastructure. Its proprietary platform autonomously maps application environments, probes for vulnerabilities, and attempts multi-step exploitation paths, producing evidence-based insights into enterprise security gaps that are exploitable by threat actors. This approach differs from traditional manual scanning methods by using agentic AI to focus not only on detection, but on recreating and testing the conditions under which vulnerabilities can be leveraged in realistic attack scenarios.

“Partnering with Accenture will enable us to bring XBOW to a broader set of clients,” said Oege de Moor, CEO of XBOW. “As new AI models make it easier to exploit gaps in enterprise defenses, organizations need to move faster. Together, we’ll help make continuous offensive security a priority for security teams worldwide.”

The investment in XBOW aligns with Accenture's cybersecurity AI reinvention strategy and underscores the shift towards AI-augmented cybersecurity capabilities. By seamlessly integrating human expertise with AI agents, Accenture is reinventing enterprise protection and delivering a new class of managed cybersecurity services built for the AI era.

The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About XBOW

XBOW is the autonomous offensive security company redefining cyber defense for the AI era. Combining AI reasoning with offensive security workflows, the XBOW platform delivers expert-level security testing at machine speed. XBOW empowers security teams to transform from reactive to proactive defense at AI scale. For XBOW customers, autonomous offense is the best defense.

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