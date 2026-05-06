AppsFlyer Expands Signal Hub with Experian, Facteus, and Attain, Bringing Purchase and Identity Intelligence to Audience Activation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppsFlyer today announced that Facteus, Attain, and Experian are joining AppsFlyer Signal Hub as data providers, significantly expanding the depth and breadth of real-world signals available to marketers navigating signal loss and tightening privacy constraints.

Signal Hub is AppsFlyer's curated signal marketplace, purpose-built for performance marketers. It enables marketers to build custom audiences from real-world signals like purchase behavior and identity data, and activate them directly across Meta, Google, TikTok, and preferred DSPs all in a single workflow with no additional systems required. Built on integrated clean room and identity-resolution technology, Signal Hub brings together only best-in-class data partners, and today's additions of Experian, Facteus, and Attain significantly expand the depth and breadth of purchase intelligence and identity data available to performance marketers who demand more from their data partnerships.

"We built Signal Hub to go beyond addressing signal loss and give marketers the ability to create real custom audiences based on their unique business needs," said Edik Mitelman, General Manager, Data Collaboration Platform at AppsFlyer. "What sets Signal Hub apart is its dedicated to performance marketing. Adding Experian, Facteus, and Attain brings a powerful combination of purchase intelligence and identity data into that workflow, helping teams reach high-value audiences and measure impact across mobile, web, open web, and CTV — without ever leaving their existing system of record."

Marketers can now access Facteus transaction intelligence through aggregated purchase signals at significant scale, enabling marketers to build purchase-based audiences and activate them across major platforms. Marketers can access insights derived from 185M active U.S. credit and debit cards, with an average of 4.8B transactions and $320B in spend over the past 90 days, plus $9.2T in five-year spend history refreshed with as little as a one-day lag.

"Transaction intelligence should be usable for performance without putting sensitive data at risk," said Lorn Davis, Chief Product Officer at Facteus. "By making Facteus available through AppsFlyer, brands and agencies can apply purchase-based insights to targeting and optimization without receiving raw transactions or individual-level purchase records."

Experian adds a complementary layer of credit, financial, and demographic identity data, giving Signal Hub users the ability to build segments that go beyond transactional behavior to reflect a fuller picture of the consumer. The partnership will help advertisers to unlock the reach and connectivity of a brand’s first-party data – powering stronger match rates with partners and platforms to develop cross-channel campaigns.

“In today’s fragmented ecosystem, collaboration and connectivity are essential,” said Colin Grieves, Managing Director of Marketing Services, Experian UK&I. “Advertisers need identity solutions that are flexible, interoperable, and privacy first by design. By integrating Experian’s resolution capabilities with AppsFlyer, we’re enabling UK advertisers to maximize the value of their first party data and improve performance - without compromising trust.”

Attain rounds out the trio by bringing permission-based consumer purchase data, sourced from credit and debit card transactions across all U.S. card purchasers, into a mobile-first activation environment for the first time at this scale. Attain's purchase-based audience segments are available as custom audiences inside Signal Hub.

“Staying competitive today requires staying close to reality,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain. “Attain directly captures how people actually spend at a granular level, across all verticals and payment methods. We’re excited to be among the first partners in AppsFlyer’s Signal Hub, helping define a new, privacy-first approach to activating audiences from live purchase data across the ecosystem.”

More information about AppsFlyer’s Signal Hub can be found here: https://www.appsflyer.com/products/data-collaboration/signal-hub/.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer is the Modern Marketing Cloud that helps businesses transform complex data into clarity and growth. A foundation for unified, measurable, autonomous marketing, AppsFlyer breaks down silos across measurement, deep linking, data collaboration, and autonomous AI workflows. For more than a decade, AppsFlyer has been the leader in mobile attribution, trusted by over 15,000 businesses worldwide. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.