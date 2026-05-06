Morse Micro Selects Gateworks as the First Global Design House Partner

SYDNEY & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morse Micro, the world’s leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon provider, today announced Gateworks as the first official partner in its Design House Partner Program, marking a major milestone in the expansion of its global ecosystem for production-ready Wi-Fi HaLow solutions.

Launched earlier this year, the Morse Micro Design House Partner Program is a global initiative designed to accelerate the commercialization of Wi-Fi HaLow by formalizing collaboration with vetted design houses, system integrators, and developer groups. Gateworks, a leading supplier of embedded solutions made in America, has been selected as the inaugural partner based on its strong industrial design capabilities, proven execution in rugged connected systems, and early leadership in bringing Wi-Fi HaLow into real-world industrial environments.

As the IoT market enters a new phase of scale and maturity, customers are increasingly looking for solutions that combine long-range connectivity, low power, enterprise-grade security, and direct IP-network integration without the complexity of gateways, protocol translation, or fragmented architectures. The Design House Partner Program is built to meet that need by helping customers move faster from concept to deployment.

“Gateworks is exactly the kind of partner we created this program for,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “The team understands what it takes to turn powerful silicon into real-world industrial solutions. As our first Design House Partner, Gateworks strengthens our ability to help customers accelerate development and deploy Wi-Fi HaLow in demanding, real-world environments.”

Gateworks has an important role in the Wi-Fi HaLow ecosystem through its industrial-grade GW16167 Wi-Fi HaLow M.2 card and GW11048-7 Development Kit. Made in America, these tools provide developers with a fast path to evaluate and prototype Wi-Fi HaLow solutions for industrial automation, remote monitoring, smart transportation, smart energy, and other infrastructure-heavy use cases.

“Joining the Morse Micro Design House Partner Program is a natural next step for Gateworks,” said Kelly Peralta, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Gateworks. “We’ve already seen the power of Wi-Fi HaLow in industrial and infrastructure applications where range, penetration, and reliability matter most. This program gives us an even stronger framework to help customers build production-ready solutions faster and with greater confidence.”

The Morse Micro Design House Partner Program complements the company’s Approved Module Partner Program and represents a significant step in accelerating adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow across industrial IoT, smart infrastructure, security, agriculture, utilities, and large-scale commercial deployments.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

About Gateworks

Gateworks Corporation is a leading supplier of industrial single board computers and embedded solutions for harsh and demanding environments. Based in San Luis Obispo, California, Gateworks designs and manufactures rugged computing platforms that enable advanced connectivity across industrial, transportation, energy, and infrastructure applications.