York Space Systems Awarded Multiple IDIQ Awards Supporting Next-Generation National Security Space Architectures

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--York Space Systems (York) (NYSE: YSS), a leading, U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions, today announced it has secured multiple IDIQ contract awards across two mission areas critical to national security and defense. These awards expand York’s role in next-generation space and defense architectures.

The work supports the development and deployment of critical national defense and warfighter space capabilities, including systems relevant to emerging, highly integrated missions, like Golden Dome.

“These awards reinforce the continued confidence government customers place in York to deliver on complex national security missions,” said Michelle LeMar, VP of Business Development for York. “We remain focused on disciplined execution and delivering capabilities that meet the government’s most demanding requirements.”

York will compete for, and is well-positioned to win and execute, task orders under the IDIQ through its resilient U.S. supply chain and high-rate manufacturing capability, backed by numerous successful deliveries across national security and commercial missions.

As demand grows, York continues to scale its operations to support increasing demand. With 33 satellites currently on orbit and mission operations centers actively supporting five missions, including two operational constellations, York is broadening its role across a diverse portfolio of national security and commercial programs.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) is a leading, U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government, and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is purpose built to address evolving national security space challenges and to adapt to the ongoing shift in the U.S. government’s mission needs and procurement processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and we intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “emerging,” “expand,” “expect,” “feasibility,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, statements about future orders and opportunities under the IDIQ awards, our execution and capabilities, increasing demand, and our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects, assumptions, or future events or performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include: significant competition in the global space and satellite market; cost overruns on our contracts, including before final receipt of a contract; any failure of our spacecraft systems and related software to operate as intended, resulting in warranty claims for product failures, schedule delays or other problems with existing or new products; our revenue, results of operations and reputation may be negatively impacted if our products contain defects or fail to operate in the expected manner; our failure to establish and maintain important relationships with government agencies and prime contractors; the scarcity or unavailability of critical components used to manufacture our products or used in our development programs; disruptions in U.S. government operations and funding and budgetary priorities of the U.S. government; the inability to comply with any of our contracts or meet eligibility requirements to obtain certain government contracts; and the other factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release and the related conference call. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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