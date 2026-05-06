UP.Partners Announces Strategic Relationship with TWG Global to Accelerate Physical World Technology Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UP.Partners, a technology investment firm that invests in “physical world” technologies has entered into a strategic relationship with TWG Global. UP.Partners expects to direct equity capital into sectors including physical AI, mobility, transportation, advanced manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and supply chain.

Highlights

Investment Focus: UP.Partners targets breakthrough technologies with direct impact on the physical world — including robotics and physical AI, next-generation mobility and transportation, advanced manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and supply chain innovations.

Mission to Advance Humanity: UP.Partners’ core mission — to back visionary entrepreneurs and companies developing breakthroughs that advance humanity, from cleaner transportation solutions to smarter industrial systems.

Leadership: UP.Partners is led by Adam Grosser, a veteran technology investor and entrepreneur. Grosser is the former head of Silver Lake Kraftwerk, the energy and growth technology strategy of Silver Lake Partners, and has decades of experience investing in energy, mobility, and automation. He has focused UP.Partners on backing companies that help move people and goods “cleaner, faster, safer, and at lower cost” across land, air, sea, and space.

Executive Commentary

“Our team has spent years investing in transformative technologies that bridge the digital and physical worlds — autonomous drones, electric flight, smart robotics, sustainable manufacturing, and more. This strategic relationship with TWG allows us to dramatically scale that vision while remaining who we are: UP.Partners, deeply focused on the physical world. We’re not just a funding vehicle; we’re a full-platform partner for innovators. We plan to fuel companies that build a better, more connected and sustainable world, and we now have an unparalleled platform to do so.” — Adam Grosser, Partner, UP.Partners Expand

UP.Partners: Track Record & Portfolio

Since its founding, UP.Partners has built a distinctive track record backing some of the most exciting companies shaping the moving world. The portfolio includes Beta Technologies, a leader in electric aviation; Skydio, the U.S. drone company redefining autonomous flight; Noble Machines, developing advanced humanoid robots; and Havoc, a frontier player multi-domain autonomy.

Beyond investments, UP.Partners has forged bold public-private partnerships, including the creation of UP.Abundance with the New Mexico State Investment Council to attract and grow mobility, energy, and climate startups in the region. That initiative recently welcomed Pacific Fusion, which announced a landmark $1 billion investment to establish a fusion reactor demonstration facility in New Mexico. Together, these efforts showcase UP.Partners’ ability to catalyze transformative technologies, attract major capital commitments, and partner with governments to accelerate innovation in the physical world.

Strategic Vision

UP.Partners will actively seek out companies pushing the boundaries of how we move people and goods, how we build and operate factories, and how we interact with the physical environment through intelligent machines. By providing these innovators with capital and industry expertise, UP.Partners aims to accelerate development of next-generation solutions — whether autonomous logistics robots, smart supply chain platforms, or new sustainable materials for manufacturing.

About TWG Global

TWG Global is a diversified holding company that operates and invests in businesses with untapped potential and guides them to new levels of growth. TWG Global has interests across financial services, insurance, AI and technology, sports/media/entertainment and energy. The portfolio of TWG Global and its principals includes Guggenheim Investments, Guggenheim Securities, Group 1001 Insurance, and prominent sports properties such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Professional Women’s Hockey League, and Cadillac Formula 1 Team.

About UP.Partners

UP.Partners is a technology investment firm dedicated to transforming the moving world. Founded with a vision to enable cleaner, faster, and safer movement of people and goods, UP.Partners invests in and builds companies at the forefront of transportation, aerospace, logistics, and robotics. The firm’s team has a track record of identifying cutting-edge technologies in electric aviation, autonomous systems, next-generation vehicles, and intelligent infrastructure. Through its strategic relationship with TWG Global, UP.Partners is expanding its reach and resources to continue backing bold entrepreneurs who are redefining the physical world through technology.