From Checkout to Check-In: Klarna and Minor Hotels Bring Flexible Payments to Europe

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, and Minor Hotels, one of the world's leading hospitality groups, today announced a new partnership bringing Klarna's payments to travellers booking across Europe, just in time for the summer holiday season.

With over 640 hotels, resorts and branded residences in operation and committed development across 63 countries, the group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands.

Guests booking through Minor Hotel can now choose how they pay at checkout, whether that's paying immediately or splitting the cost into three interest-free installments, giving travellers greater financial flexibility when planning their dream trips.

The partnership launches across 13 European markets: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, Finland and Ireland.

"The journey should feel effortless from the very first click. Our partnership with Minor Hotels means guests can focus on the excitement of planning their trip, with payment options that fit around them, whether that's paying immediately or spreading the cost over three interest-free installments," says Raji Behal, Head of Southern and Western Europe, UK & Ireland.

Minor Hotels joins a growing list of travel and hospitality partners offering Klarna at checkout, reflecting the increasing demand from consumers for flexible payment options when making larger purchases online.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

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