Gotransverse and GQI Align Enterprise Workflows with Monetization Execution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gotransverse, a leader in enterprise monetization and revenue management, today announced a partnership with Gibson Quai International (GQI), a global technology consulting and ICT services organization specializing in ServiceNow® and enterprise workflow transformation.

Together, the companies are enabling organizations to operationalize monetization directly within the systems that run their business, strengthening alignment between service delivery, customer operations, and revenue execution.

In modern enterprises, critical processes, from service delivery to customer operations, are managed within platforms like ServiceNow. At the same time, monetization systems often operate separately, creating challenges in aligning what is sold, what is delivered, and what is ultimately billed.

Through this partnership, Gotransverse and GQI bring monetization into closer alignment with enterprise workflows.

Gotransverse ensures advanced monetization capabilities, including usage-based rating, mediation, and revenue management. These capabilities are designed to operate in coordination with enterprise workflows, ensuring that monetization reflects real-time business activity.

GQI contributes deep expertise in implementing, optimizing, and operating ServiceNow environments across complex enterprises. With a delivery model spanning advisory, implementation, and managed services, GQI enables organizations to embed new capabilities directly into their operational systems.

The combined approach enables organizations to move toward more coordinated execution where monetization operates as an integrated function of how the business runs.

“Enterprises have made significant investments in defining their monetization strategies,” said Ross Binkley, Gotransverse Chief Solutions Officer. “This partnership aligns workflows, service delivery, and billing so that revenue outcomes accurately reflect business activity.”

“Enterprise platforms like ServiceNow play a central role in how organizations operate,” said Abhishek Chatterjee, GQI General Manager, IT. “Our role is to embed and manage these capabilities within those environments, enabling organizations to connect operational processes with monetization in a more unified and scalable way.”

As enterprises continue to modernize their operational systems, aligning monetization with execution is becoming increasingly important. Gotransverse and GQI are helping organizations take that step by integrating monetization into the systems that power day-to-day business operations.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse delivers a fast, flexible billing and revenue management solution. Our intelligent cloud-based software was built by industry experts to handle the most complex pricing models. Since 2008, we’ve partnered with companies to streamline operations and unlock revenue potential, ensuring they scale with confidence. From our headquarters in Austin, Texas, Gotransverse leads the way in enterprise monetization.

About Gibson Quai International

With over three decades of experience, Gibson Quai International (GQI) is a market-leading provider of professional services covering advisory and strategy, enterprise business solutions, and project delivery services. GQI has been a trusted advisor in the telecommunications and regulated client industries, contributing to transformative, innovative projects connecting Australia with the globe.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.