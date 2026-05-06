Doppel Named Official Partner of the New York Knicks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a new partnership with Doppel, naming the AI-native Social Engineering Defense (SED) platform an Official Partner of the New York Knicks. The initiative marks Doppel’s first collaboration with a global sports franchise.

Doppel’s brand will be showcased at Knicks home games at Madison Square Garden (MSG), including through in-arena contests and Gardenvision features during Knicks regular season games. Additionally, the Knicks digital channels will feature Doppel in a variety of ways, including a content series on Knicks socials.

“My co-founder Rahul and I came up with the concept of Doppel on a basketball court, so partnering with the New York Knicks feels like a full-circle moment,” said Kevin Tian, CEO and Co-Founder of Doppel. “In basketball, defense determines outcomes in the highest-pressure moments, and in social engineering defense, the same is true. For impersonation and phishing attacks that target high-profile organizations and their executives daily, the best offense is a good social engineering defense. The Knicks operate in one of the most visible, high-stakes environments in sports, and that is exactly where our technology is built to perform. This partnership puts our mission to protect the world from social engineering attacks on one of the biggest stages in the world.”

Bringing the partnership outdoors, Doppel will be included across MSG’s digital signage boards, providing brand visibility to those who walk by the arena every day.

“We welcome Doppel to the Knicks family,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “Bringing them on board as a valued partner unlocks new ways to connect and engage with fans, and deliver value across our platforms, both inside and outside of the Arena.”

“We built Doppel to be an AI-native platform that could identify and disrupt social engineering attacks, like deepfakes or phishing, before they ever reach their target,” said Rahul Madduluri, CTO and Co-Founder of Doppel. “That requires operating in real time with a high degree of precision and resilience. Those are the same standards that define elite organizations like the New York Knicks, where performance and discipline are non-negotiable. That shared mindset is what makes this partnership so natural.”

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at msgsports.com.

About Doppel

Doppel is an AI-native platform designed for social engineering defense (SED). Doppel protects individuals and brands from AI-powered impersonation, phishing, fraud, and social engineering by dismantling attacker infrastructure and building resilience through training and simulation. Doppel's comprehensive Digital Risk Protection solution detects threats across multiple channels, links alerts into a real-time threat graph, and offers AI-driven infrastructure disruption. These threats inform phishing simulation campaigns and security awareness training to offer robust Human Risk Management capabilities that strengthen employee defenses through next-generation training and testing. More information is available at doppel.com.