The Alinea Group Selects Toast to Power its Iconic Dining Portfolio

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST) today announced a new strategic commercial partnership with The Alinea Group, the world-renowned, Chicago-based hospitality group. Under the agreement, The Alinea Group will roll out Toast technology as its preferred platform across its portfolio of celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, Alinea and Next along with its award-winning cocktail bars, The Aviary and The Office.

The Alinea Group, owned and operated by Chef Grant Achatz and CEO Jason Weingarten, is known for pioneering modernist cuisine and experiential dining. Consistently ranked as one of the top restaurants in the world, Alinea has long considered how technology fits into the fine-dining experience for restaurant teams and guests—the group’s founders are known for creating Tock in 2014, the reservations and ticketing platform that was acquired by American Express in 2024.

As part of this preferred provider partnership, the Alinea Group selected Toast because it met their high standards for product quality, innovation, and impeccable execution. In addition to utilizing Toast across existing locations, the partnership also includes plans to leverage Toast at The Alinea Group’s eligible new locations and residencies, ensuring they have consistent technology everywhere, regardless of the venue.

“Alinea represents the pinnacle of creativity and precision in hospitality,” said Kelly Esten, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Enterprise at Toast. "Many of the best restaurants run on Toast, and The Alinea Group belongs at the top of that list. The Alinea team has spent decades redefining what hospitality can be—and we're proud to be the platform built to keep up with their bold ambitions and vision."

“At Alinea, we’re constantly refining how we deliver the experience, both in the dining room and behind the scenes,” said Jason Weingarten, CEO of The Alinea Group. “When evaluating new technology, we looked for a partner that shared that same DNA of relentless innovation, commitment to precision and excellence, and passion for delivering a stellar guest experience. Toast’s focus on the user experience and their ambitious product roadmap made them the clear choice to help us grow today and in the future.”

Toast serves a number of fine-dining and award-winning restaurants, including a significant portion of Michelin-starred US restaurants and 20 out of 28 James Beard Award-winners in 2025. For more information about Toast and its customers, visit www.toasttab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Toast’s business arrangement with its strategic partner and the planned and future implementation of such business arrangement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a global technology platform built for restaurant and retail businesses. From the busiest local restaurants and shops to large hospitality brands, Toast helps owners and operators manage their businesses more efficiently, drive guest demand, and build lasting success.

Toast integrates software, agentic AI, payments, financial technology solutions, and hardware with a broad partner ecosystem. Powering billions of purchases throughout local commerce, Toast delivers the precision and innovation required for modern restaurant and retail environments. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

About The Alinea Group

Founded in 2005, The Alinea Group is a trailblazer in modernist cuisine and hospitality, with four celebrated venues in Chicago, including the groundbreaking Alinea. The Group’s portfolio also includes the shapeshifting Next, and award-winning cocktail bars The Aviary and the Office.

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