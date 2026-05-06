Aruliden, a Material Company, Wins 2026 DIELINE Package Design Awards for Work with Mienne

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aruliden, the design studio within Material, is proud to announce it received Top Honors in three categories from the 2026 DIELINE Package Design Awards for its work with Mienne: Best of Category for Visual Brand Identity Systems and second place in the Body Care and Beauty & Cosmetics categories.

As a Best of Category winner, the Mienne Visual Brand Identity System work will automatically be entered into the iF Design Award 2027, one of the world’s largest and most respected global design competitions.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by DIELINE and the design community, especially across three categories for a single body of work,” said Caroline Kennedy, Material’s chief commercial officer. “Brands that are in conversation with culture genuinely resonate with consumers. Identifying and exploiting that cultural language uniquely for growing brands is at the heart of every project we take on, and our work with Mienne is a perfect example of what’s possible when vision, strategy and execution come together and seamlessly align.”

Spencer Bagley, vice president, brand, added: “What we set out to create with Mienne was a brand presence true to how intimacy is actually experienced rather than how it is typically portrayed. The packaging, materials, brand identity and visual language were all intended to be felt not just seen, and to have the team's craft recognized at such a prestigious level is a real point of pride.”

About Aruliden + Mienne Partnership

Aruliden worked with Mienne, an intimate body care brand devoted to desire, to develop a cultural point of view, a visual brand identity and a packaging language that filled the gap between fantasy and reality. The primary packaging was designed to trace the curves and contours of the body: bulging against restraint and revealing impact while sitting tenderly in the hand. Mienne’s logo blended fashion cues with dynamics as the signature “M” bleeds at the edges and clings to its oval monogram container. Learn more about the work here: https://shorturl.at/i7yiP.

About DIELINE Awards

Established in 2007, the DIELINE Package Design Awards have recognized excellence worldwide in consumer packaging design, celebrating the most innovative and creative packaging designs and honoring those who push the boundaries of packaging as an art form. As the leading media brand for consumer packaging and consumer brands, DIELINE’s core focus is to build a global community of packaging designers and to advocate the packaging industry towards more sustainable solutions through creativity and innovation. Learn more at www.dielineawards.com.

About Material

Material is an intelligent growth company. Fueled by a powerful core in market research, behavioral science and data analytics, Material has a 50-year history of building customer intelligence into brands and experiences that compete and win. Material works with world-class companies to anticipate and capitalize on cultural and market shifts, understand and influence consumer behavior and shape demand. Integrated capabilities across insights-driven strategy, design innovation and customer engagement bring clients clear growth choices and solutions that drive outsized business impact. In addition to serving the corporate market, Material has helped some of the world’s most celebrated cultural icons extend their personal brands into new product lines. Learn more at materialplus.io.