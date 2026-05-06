monday.com Goes All In on AI: From Work Management Platform to AI Work Platform

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) today announced the most significant change in its history. monday.com is now an AI Work Platform, an elevation of the company’s mission and a place where people and agents get work done together across every team, every department, and every type of business.

This is the biggest change in the history of our company, and we're going all-in on the new vision. Share

At the center of the platform are AI agents built natively into monday.com that any team member can configure, deploy, and direct, with no technical background required. At monday.com, we believe AI's real power comes from agents and humans working together, and that combination is what makes AI real across an organization. That's why monday agents draw on live data across every department, every workflow, and every priority to plan, coordinate, and execute inside the same permissions, security, and governance the business already trusts. monday.com agents can draft campaigns, qualify leads, close support tickets, onboard new hires, process purchase requests, and more, 24/7, all under human supervision.

"Our customers are running real businesses in a world that's changing fast, and they need a platform built for that reality," said Roy Mann, co-founder and co-CEO of monday.com. "So we built it. monday.com is now a place where people and agents work side by side. The real measure of a platform isn't what it does - it's what it lets people do. When you put the right technology in someone's hands, their sense of what they can accomplish, and even who they are at work, begins to change. That's already the response we're hearing from customers."

The gap between AI investment and AI impact remains one of the most pressing challenges facing organizations today. While enterprises have broadened access by 50%, only 25% have moved 40% or more of their experiments into production, and just 34% of companies are using AI to transform their businesses deeply. monday.com is built to close that gap, embedding AI directly into the workflows teams already rely on and giving every organization a direct path from experimentation to measurable outcomes.

“This is the biggest change in the history of our company, and we're going all-in on the new vision," said Eran Zinman, co-founder and co-CEO of monday.com. "We have 250,000 customers running their business on monday.com, and we owe them more than another AI feature. We owe them a platform built for what comes next - and that's what we're launching today."

The launch also expands monday.com's AI ecosystem with one-click connectors to leading AI platforms, including Anthropic’s Claude, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, giving customers the flexibility to bring their preferred AI into existing workflows. Additional capabilities include access to multiple large language models through monday’s AI Platform Gateway, new AI-powered development tools in monday vibe, and a redesigned mobile app that brings Sidekick and agents together in one place, so teams can orchestrate and execute work from anywhere.

The next phase of SaaS will be defined by who turns AI into real outcomes - reliably, at scale, for every team in every kind of business. That's the bet monday.com is making, and the company is rebuilt around it.

To learn more and get started with monday.com's AI Work Platform, visit monday.com.

About monday.com:

monday.com is the AI work platform that not only helps manage and orchestrate work, but also does the work for you. Over 250,000 customers worldwide use monday.com to bring people, workflows, and AI agents together on one flexible platform, where AI doesn't just assist, it executes. From work management and CRM to service and dev, every monday.com product runs on the same AI layer, automating tasks, running workflows, and helping teams deliver exponentially more with less effort.

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