Postcard from the Road: Lucky Brand x Coca-Cola Team Up for Americana Collab of the Summer

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Lucky Brand is teaming up with Coca-Cola to do what we do best: remix Americana, just in time for summer. Share

Dear Lucky Ones,

Greetings from the intersection of heritage and culture, where two icons are dropping a collab you didn’t know you needed.

That’s right. Lucky Brand is teaming up with Coca-Cola to do what we do best: remix Americana, just in time for summer. Premium denim meets classic cool. With pieces ranging from embellished shorts to baby tees, and trucker hats to embroidered denim jackets, we’re sure you’ll find a style you can’t wait to rock.

Whether you’re planning a road trip with your crew or embarking on a solo trip to reconnect with yourself, this collection is for people who create their own luck; the ones who know that genuine confidence looks better than manufactured perfection.

Lucky Brand x Coca-Cola is available to shop now online and at Lucky Brand stores. We can’t wait to see how YOU style it and make yourself lucky!

XO,

Lucky Brand

About Lucky Brand

WEAR LUCKY. FEEL LUCKY.

Since 1990, Lucky Brand has stood for self-expression, premium denim, and timeless Americana. Lucky Brand believes luck isn’t found, it’s made. So they make quality, on-trend styles at a great value for people who make their own luck—and wear it without apology.

Shop Lucky Brand at freestanding stores across North America, select department stores, and at luckybrand.com.